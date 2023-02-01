Read full article on original website
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Three Rivers 48, Edwardsburg 39
Three Rivers won 48-39 over Edwardsburg in girls basketball Friday evening. The home victory puts the Wildcats at 9-5 overall and drops the Eddies to 10-5. TR is 5-4 in the Wolverine Conference standings and Edwardsburg is 6-3. Up next, the Wildcats host Dowagiac and the Eddies play at Marshall...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Parchment 33, Constantine 27
Parchment edged Constantine 33-27 in Friday’s SAC girls basketball contest hosted by the Panthers. The Falcons fall to 2-14 with the defeat and Parchment improves to 5-10. Up next, Constantine hosts Berrien Springs Tuesday and the Panthers host Black River Monday. Constantine statistics. Bella Cullifer 7 points, 6 rebounds,...
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Burr Oak 47, Jackson Christian 45 (OT)
Burr Oak boys basketball battled to a 47-45 overtime win Friday at home against Jackson Christian. The Bobcats improve to 5-9 with the win and have won three of their last four games. The Royals fall to 3-12. Next up, Burr Oak hosts Litchfield and Jackson Christian hosts Climax-Scotts Wednesday.
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Bronson 53, Constantine 46
Bronson escaped with a 53-46 boys basketball win at Constantine on Wednesday. The Falcons fall to 2-11 with the defeat, while the win puts the Vikings at 6-8. On Friday, Constantine travels to Parchment and Bronson heads to Concord. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F. Constantine 13 13 11 9 46.
abc57.com
Watervliet student signs with Ferris State University football
WATERVLIET, Mich. - A Watervliet High School student committed Wednesday to play football at Ferris State University in the fall. Senior Royce Daugherty announced his decision during a signing ceremony with friends, family, his coach and teammates in attendance. Daugherty is a defensive tackle with the Watervliet Panthers. In January,...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
Most Expensive Watervliet, Michigan Home Has Bears
A $1.9 million home for sale in Watervliet, Michigan has a few surprising rooms you should check out. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home sits on the Watervliet side of Paw Paw Lake and is a huge home clocking in at 4,010 square feet. The asking price has dropped from $2.2 million when it was originally listed for sale back in March of 2022. Before we dive into the photos, here's a brief breakdown of this listing.
wkzo.com
Cass County accident injures one
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room
A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
abc57.com
Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
abc57.com
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
WNDU
Buchanan BBQ restaurant Evelyn Mae’s hosting soft opening on Thursday
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A new barbeque spot is opening in Buchanan!. Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is hosting a soft opening on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’re thanking the public for their patience during the lengthy opening process. Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is located at 15212 Red...
abc57.com
Two arrested following traffic stop near North Michigan Street in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop near North Michigan Street and Hoham Drive in Plymouth. At 1:15 a.m., deputies pulled over a black 2014 Mitsubishi SUV in the area. An investigation began during the stop and K-9 officer Bear was called to...
abc57.com
Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
Fox17
Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has been ordered to pay a fine after the state of Michigan filed an odor violation against the company late last year. Graphic Packaging Inc. was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after residents complained of a foul odor detected in residential areas for years.
