Sturgis, MI

joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Three Rivers 48, Edwardsburg 39

Three Rivers won 48-39 over Edwardsburg in girls basketball Friday evening. The home victory puts the Wildcats at 9-5 overall and drops the Eddies to 10-5. TR is 5-4 in the Wolverine Conference standings and Edwardsburg is 6-3. Up next, the Wildcats host Dowagiac and the Eddies play at Marshall...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Parchment 33, Constantine 27

Parchment edged Constantine 33-27 in Friday’s SAC girls basketball contest hosted by the Panthers. The Falcons fall to 2-14 with the defeat and Parchment improves to 5-10. Up next, Constantine hosts Berrien Springs Tuesday and the Panthers host Black River Monday. Constantine statistics. Bella Cullifer 7 points, 6 rebounds,...
PARCHMENT, MI
joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: Burr Oak 47, Jackson Christian 45 (OT)

Burr Oak boys basketball battled to a 47-45 overtime win Friday at home against Jackson Christian. The Bobcats improve to 5-9 with the win and have won three of their last four games. The Royals fall to 3-12. Next up, Burr Oak hosts Litchfield and Jackson Christian hosts Climax-Scotts Wednesday.
BURR OAK, MI
joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: Bronson 53, Constantine 46

Bronson escaped with a 53-46 boys basketball win at Constantine on Wednesday. The Falcons fall to 2-11 with the defeat, while the win puts the Vikings at 6-8. On Friday, Constantine travels to Parchment and Bronson heads to Concord. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F. Constantine 13 13 11 9 46.
BRONSON, MI
abc57.com

Watervliet student signs with Ferris State University football

WATERVLIET, Mich. - A Watervliet High School student committed Wednesday to play football at Ferris State University in the fall. Senior Royce Daugherty announced his decision during a signing ceremony with friends, family, his coach and teammates in attendance. Daugherty is a defensive tackle with the Watervliet Panthers. In January,...
WATERVLIET, MI
abc57.com

Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Most Expensive Watervliet, Michigan Home Has Bears

A $1.9 million home for sale in Watervliet, Michigan has a few surprising rooms you should check out. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home sits on the Watervliet side of Paw Paw Lake and is a huge home clocking in at 4,010 square feet. The asking price has dropped from $2.2 million when it was originally listed for sale back in March of 2022. Before we dive into the photos, here's a brief breakdown of this listing.
WATERVLIET, MI
wkzo.com

Cass County accident injures one

CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room

A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
FENNVILLE, MI
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
DECATUR, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas

MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Fox17

Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has been ordered to pay a fine after the state of Michigan filed an odor violation against the company late last year. Graphic Packaging Inc. was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after residents complained of a foul odor detected in residential areas for years.
KALAMAZOO, MI

