Boys Basketball: Burr Oak 47, Jackson Christian 45 (OT)
Burr Oak boys basketball battled to a 47-45 overtime win Friday at home against Jackson Christian. The Bobcats improve to 5-9 with the win and have won three of their last four games. The Royals fall to 3-12. Next up, Burr Oak hosts Litchfield and Jackson Christian hosts Climax-Scotts Wednesday.
Basketball Scoreboard: February 1-3
Basketball scores for St. Joseph County schools to start February 2023 with results for Wednesday, February 1 to Friday, February 3. For additional statistics and details from reported contests, click the scores highlighted in green. FRIDAY. BOYS. Burr Oak 47, Jackson Christian 45 (OT) Colon 66, Waldron 42. Parchment 64,...
Girls Basketball: Mendon 50, Centreville 29
Mendon defeated Centreville 50-29 in girls basketball Friday evening. The road win for the Hornets puts them at 13-2 for the year and 4-1 in the Southwest 10 South Division. The Bulldogs are 5-9 overall and 2-4 in divisional play. Mendon plays at Bloomingdale Tuesday and Centreville has a makeup...
Girls Basketball: Three Rivers 48, Edwardsburg 39
Three Rivers won 48-39 over Edwardsburg in girls basketball Friday evening. The home victory puts the Wildcats at 9-5 overall and drops the Eddies to 10-5. TR is 5-4 in the Wolverine Conference standings and Edwardsburg is 6-3. Up next, the Wildcats host Dowagiac and the Eddies play at Marshall...
Girls Basketball: Parchment 33, Constantine 27
Parchment edged Constantine 33-27 in Friday’s SAC girls basketball contest hosted by the Panthers. The Falcons fall to 2-14 with the defeat and Parchment improves to 5-10. Up next, Constantine hosts Berrien Springs Tuesday and the Panthers host Black River Monday. Constantine statistics. Bella Cullifer 7 points, 6 rebounds,...
Boys Basketball: Bronson 53, Constantine 46
Bronson escaped with a 53-46 boys basketball win at Constantine on Wednesday. The Falcons fall to 2-11 with the defeat, while the win puts the Vikings at 6-8. On Friday, Constantine travels to Parchment and Bronson heads to Concord. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F. Constantine 13 13 11 9 46.
