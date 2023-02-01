ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball: Parchment 33, Constantine 27

Parchment edged Constantine 33-27 in Friday’s SAC girls basketball contest hosted by the Panthers. The Falcons fall to 2-14 with the defeat and Parchment improves to 5-10. Up next, Constantine hosts Berrien Springs Tuesday and the Panthers host Black River Monday. Constantine statistics. Bella Cullifer 7 points, 6 rebounds,...
PARCHMENT, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Three Rivers 48, Edwardsburg 39

Three Rivers won 48-39 over Edwardsburg in girls basketball Friday evening. The home victory puts the Wildcats at 9-5 overall and drops the Eddies to 10-5. TR is 5-4 in the Wolverine Conference standings and Edwardsburg is 6-3. Up next, the Wildcats host Dowagiac and the Eddies play at Marshall...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: Burr Oak 47, Jackson Christian 45 (OT)

Burr Oak boys basketball battled to a 47-45 overtime win Friday at home against Jackson Christian. The Bobcats improve to 5-9 with the win and have won three of their last four games. The Royals fall to 3-12. Next up, Burr Oak hosts Litchfield and Jackson Christian hosts Climax-Scotts Wednesday.
BURR OAK, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Elkhart, “Stout” Defense Eliminate Lady Tigers 55-53

DUNLAP – Friday night’s Class 4A Sectional 4A semifinal had fans making the usual Tigers versus Lions remarks. There was a different angle to the contest’s outcome, however, in the form of “Stout” defense by the Elkhart Lions in the form of 5’7”junior guard Samiyah Stout and 5’11” freshman center Shaniyah Stout.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Cassopolis' Davion Goins

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WSBT) — The Cassopolis boys’ basketball team is having an excellent season, sporting a 9-3 record through 12 games. The Rangers are led by senior Davion Goins. Whose knack for scoring is eclipsed only by his acrobatic play above the rim!. Does Davion Goins have your...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?

First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment

ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

School City of Mishawaka responds to 'noncredible' threats to John Young

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka and John Young Middle School Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families Thursday addressing three separate threats to the middle school this week. According to the letter, the threats were not related and deemed not credible by investigators. There is no...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Most Expensive Watervliet, Michigan Home Has Bears

A $1.9 million home for sale in Watervliet, Michigan has a few surprising rooms you should check out. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home sits on the Watervliet side of Paw Paw Lake and is a huge home clocking in at 4,010 square feet. The asking price has dropped from $2.2 million when it was originally listed for sale back in March of 2022. Before we dive into the photos, here's a brief breakdown of this listing.
WATERVLIET, MI
wkzo.com

Cass County accident injures one

CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
CASS COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
