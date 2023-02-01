Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Parchment 33, Constantine 27
Parchment edged Constantine 33-27 in Friday’s SAC girls basketball contest hosted by the Panthers. The Falcons fall to 2-14 with the defeat and Parchment improves to 5-10. Up next, Constantine hosts Berrien Springs Tuesday and the Panthers host Black River Monday. Constantine statistics. Bella Cullifer 7 points, 6 rebounds,...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Three Rivers 48, Edwardsburg 39
Three Rivers won 48-39 over Edwardsburg in girls basketball Friday evening. The home victory puts the Wildcats at 9-5 overall and drops the Eddies to 10-5. TR is 5-4 in the Wolverine Conference standings and Edwardsburg is 6-3. Up next, the Wildcats host Dowagiac and the Eddies play at Marshall...
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Burr Oak 47, Jackson Christian 45 (OT)
Burr Oak boys basketball battled to a 47-45 overtime win Friday at home against Jackson Christian. The Bobcats improve to 5-9 with the win and have won three of their last four games. The Royals fall to 3-12. Next up, Burr Oak hosts Litchfield and Jackson Christian hosts Climax-Scotts Wednesday.
Times-Union Newspaper
Elkhart, “Stout” Defense Eliminate Lady Tigers 55-53
DUNLAP – Friday night’s Class 4A Sectional 4A semifinal had fans making the usual Tigers versus Lions remarks. There was a different angle to the contest’s outcome, however, in the form of “Stout” defense by the Elkhart Lions in the form of 5’7”junior guard Samiyah Stout and 5’11” freshman center Shaniyah Stout.
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Cassopolis' Davion Goins
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WSBT) — The Cassopolis boys’ basketball team is having an excellent season, sporting a 9-3 record through 12 games. The Rangers are led by senior Davion Goins. Whose knack for scoring is eclipsed only by his acrobatic play above the rim!. Does Davion Goins have your...
abc57.com
Police responding to fight at Washington High during basketball game against Riley
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Following reports of a fight, police units were dispatched to Washington High School Thursday evening during the boys' basketball game against Riley High School, according to officials. According to the South Bend Police Department, the game was shut down at halftime after units were called out to...
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Rees as good as gone, women’s basketball W
With offensive Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees meeting with Nick Saban yesterday, I’d assume coach Rees is as good as gone. While nothing is official, it seems unlikely he’d take the visit after completing a zoom interview Wednesday to tell coach Saban “no.”. With more...
Cornerback Leonard Moore Commits To Notre Dame
Texas cornerback Leonard Moore has committed to Notre Dame, joining a highly ranked 2024 class
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees exit official – Why it’s only positive news
With the news swirling the past few days about a potential exit from his alma mater, Tommy Rees will officially become Alabama’s offensive coordinator. While it’s a tough blow, it’s nothing that Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame football staff can’t overcome. As simply as I...
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?
First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
abc57.com
New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment
ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka responds to 'noncredible' threats to John Young
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka and John Young Middle School Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families Thursday addressing three separate threats to the middle school this week. According to the letter, the threats were not related and deemed not credible by investigators. There is no...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
WNDU
Buchanan BBQ restaurant Evelyn Mae’s hosting soft opening on Thursday
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A new barbeque spot is opening in Buchanan!. Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is hosting a soft opening on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’re thanking the public for their patience during the lengthy opening process. Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is located at 15212 Red...
Most Expensive Watervliet, Michigan Home Has Bears
A $1.9 million home for sale in Watervliet, Michigan has a few surprising rooms you should check out. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home sits on the Watervliet side of Paw Paw Lake and is a huge home clocking in at 4,010 square feet. The asking price has dropped from $2.2 million when it was originally listed for sale back in March of 2022. Before we dive into the photos, here's a brief breakdown of this listing.
wkzo.com
Cass County accident injures one
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0