Devils devestate the den

McKenzie Williams snipes a three pointer from the wing Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent

On Jan. 30 the Midway Raiders took on the Red Springs Red Devils in SAC-7 play. The Junior Raiders were the only squad to hold off the Devils winning in a close bout, 51-49. Varsity girls and boys fall to Reds Springs

Girls

The second game on the card were the Lady teams set to face off.

The Lady Raiders started off strong putting seven on the board before the Lady Devils could do anything. They would put points up butidway continued to bury them with McKenzie Williams hitting distance shots just inside the perimeter to bring them from seven to eleven points.

This scoring spree would come to an end with as Red Springs stiffened up in the paint and finished their advances. At the end of the first, the Lady Raiders held a five point lead, 11-6.

Right out of the gate, the Lady Raiders added to their lead to bring them ahead by seven. That lead began to shrink as the Devils capitalized on free throws and a more aggressive offensive.

Williams shifted a couple of steps back and nailed a three pointer to extend their lead after the Devils brought it within two.

There was a scoring lull as both squads tried to get the ball through the net. Ball handling became a factor with both struggling to keep possession.

Red Springs hit a three that shaved their deficit down to one. It wouldn’t be long before they took the lead away from Midway.

The Lady Raiders would take back the lead in the fourth and hold it for a hit. The Lady Devils stayed the course and took advantage of their courtesy line visits. Red Springs took the lead after a long 31 all scoreboard.

Midway remained composed and turned up the intensity, hoping for a fastbreak. With less than 30 seconds left, Midway trailed 33-31.

Jaycie Byrd was fouled with sixteen seconds left. Her head dropped when she missed the first shot, but she focused in and made the second to bring her team within one.

Midway went into foul territory with time running out. The clock stopped at 14 seconds, Red Springs made one of two of their free throws. Midway quickly called a timeout with 7 left. This tight game came to a close as Midway couldn’t get those last two points. 34-32, Red Springs takes the win.

Boys

At the end of the first, the Raiders were getting pummeled at 25-9. The Red Devils seemed prepared for everything as nothing Midway did seem to slow them down.

The Raiders valiantly kept plugging away but it was not their quarter. Jaylen Sturdivant hit three consecutive perimeter shots to give him 12 points right out the gate. They passed frequently with the Raiders visibly lost in the complex pass game. By the end, they could muster nine and into the second they went.

The Red Devils slowed up a tad and Midway caught up a little. Their spree didn’t last long as the crowd grew silent while the visitors started bashing the Raiders from the perimeter. With two minutes left in the half, Midway was in trouble trailing by 25, 40-15. They put a little more offense on the court as time ran out but they still had a mountain to climb with the score 40-22 at halftime.

In the second half the Raiders managed to outscore the Devils 32 to 28. However, the earlier trouncing had kept Midway too far from the lead to take it back in the end. Red Springs takes the victory, 68-54.

JV

To begin the evening the Junior squads of Midway and Red Springs went at it in this conference rivalry.

Red Springs came in hot to begin the game with Junior Devil Wilkins hitting four threes to give them an early advantage. The Raiders were able to spread the ball out and score points to keep pace. Kemari McNeil hit a three of his own. This high scoring quarter came to a close with Midway trailing by five, 19-14.

Two minutes before halftime, the Junior Raiders caught back up after trailing by six. They were within one before the Junior Devils turned on the jets and re-established their cushion from Midway.

The Junior Raiders began to make some headway before the break but the buzzer sounded ending their rally. Midway trailed at halftime, 28-24.

To begin the quarter, Midway’s Wyatt Herring was ready to go, putting up four points in quick succession to tie it up at 28 all. The Red Devils fired back with a three to retake the lead.

Midway started falling behind before a big three from Herring put them back on track. After trading points, the Junior Raiders would end the quarter on a layup by Travis Gist that barely beat the buzzer to make it, 41-39 going into the fourth.

Midway climbed higher but not without resistance from the Devils. It was a back and forth game for most of the quarter but the Raiders fought valiantly and stood their ground. With the score 51-45, with less than a minute remaining, Red Springs went into high gear and pressed hard up the court. They would sink a three pointer but couldn’t overcome the deficit before the clock hit zeroes.

The Junior Raiders take the close game, 51-48.