Sergei Ovechkin poses with big-name fans during All Star weekend
Son of Alex Ovechkin was the most popular guy in Fort Lauderdale. It's never too early to start taking photos with fans. Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, took some time Friday to grab a photo with two of his fans -- his dad, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid -- during the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend.
Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game
Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
'Perfect spot for hockey': NHL All-Stars speak on trip to South Florida
Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry (2x All-Star), Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (3x All-Star), Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark (1st appearance), Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (1st appearance), Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (2x All-Star), and Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (2x All-Star) spoke on their thoughts and first impressions of NHL All-Star Week, what they are looking forward throughout the event, and what to watch for this weekend.
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
Hayes of Flyers sharing 1st All-Star Game with son of late brother Jimmy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The conversation was as much a joke as it was serious. At least, that was the way Kevin Hayes thought of it, all those vows that he would make an NHL All-Star Game, all those times that his older brother would say that it was going to happen.
'A BUNCH OF GREAT GUYS'
SUNRISE, Florida - That's a wrap!. While it wasn't for a lack of effort, chances, or even a little puck luck, Nazem Kadri and the Pacific Division bowed out to the Central in Game 1 of Saturday's 3-on-3 tournament at the NHL All-Star Game. "It's always fun," said a smiling...
Gaudreau leaves All-Star Game with hat trick, plenty of memories
The Blue Jackets star did his part, but the Metropolitan Division fell short this time around. As we previously noted, the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is a family affair for Johnny Gaudreau . And leave it to a member of the Gaudreau clan to make sure Johnny Hockey's hat trick...
Dahlin on All-Star Weekend: 'It's important that Buffalo is represented'
SUNRISE, Fla. - Rasmus Dahlin wanted to leave one last mark on All-Star Weekend as the final minute ticked off the clock in the Atlantic Division's victory. Dahlin was awarded a penalty shot with his team up 6-3 in the final against the Central Division. It was the perfect opportunity to put his skill on display - which he tried to do with a behind-the-legs attempt that just barely deflected off the blocker of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
Top 10 moments from 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Before the regular season resumes with six games Monday, let's look back at the great moments from the festivities. Alex Ovechkin has electrified the League plenty during his career, but his 4-year-old son Sergei was stealing the limelight during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. Sergei, who had "Ovi Jr" on the back of his jersey, led the Metropolitan Division onto the ice at the start of the evening and helped his dad and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby get a perfect score of 40 in the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge after scoring five-hole on celebrity goalie Roberto Luongo. Sergei banging his stick on the ice to get dad to pass him the puck on that breakaway was especially great.
'He deserved to be here' | NHL All-Stars share thoughts on Rasmus Dahlin
Defenseman will represent Sabres at All-Star Weekend. Erik Karlsson came into the NHL as a 19-year-old with the Ottawa Senators, carrying the expectations of a first-round draft selection. He knows firsthand what Rasmus Dahlin has experienced through his first five seasons with the Sabres. "I think he's done a great...
'Gren' wins EA SPORTS NHL 23 All-Star Open
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew "Gren" Grenier was back in the winner's circle after the EA SPORTS NHL 23 NHL All-Star Open, held at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday. Grenier, who represented the Dallas Stars, defeated Ben "uninsta1l" Thomson 2-0 in...
The Story of Ilya Sorokin
Ilya Sorokin's road from Russian youth hockey to NHL All-Star Weekend. Ilya Sorokin has quickly risen to the upper echelon of the NHL, as the Islanders goaltender only needed two-and-a-half seasons to earn an all-star designation. New York Islanders fans know all about his play since arriving in North America...
All-Star blog: Chandler Stephenson
Vegas forward talks about his participation, Makar's fall in Fastest Skater competition. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his second installment, he talks about finishing third with a time of 14.197 in the Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday and what awaits him in his first All-Star appearance at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
Pathway to Hockey Summit inspires, educates those looking to work in NHL
SUNRISE, Fla -- Gina Galasso said all she knew about hockey a decade ago was Wayne Gretzky. Today, she's steeped in the sport as executive vice president & chief human resources officer for the Anaheim Ducks. "For me, not an athlete … I'm a Latina from East L.A., I never...
CIONA NAMED THUNDERBIRDS CAPTAIN
The Flames prospect will lead the newly-named Seattle leadership group. Flames prospect Lucas Ciona has been named captain of WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds. His fellow NHL prospects Nolan Allan (Chicago), Jared Davidson (Montreal), Jordan Gustafson (Vegas), and Luke Prokop (Nashville) were named alternate captains. The 20-year-old is in his fourth season...
Ullmark brings heat with first All Star game outfit
SUNRISE, Fla. - Linus Ullmark was selected to the NHL All-Star game for the first time in his career, so he wanted to make a statement this weekend. His suit certainly helped him do that. The Boston Bruins goaltender showed up in a light green paisley suit when he met...
Senators announce changes to the Belleville Senators coaching staff
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have made changes to the coaching staff of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators. Following Thursday's game, Troy Mann was relieved of his duties as the team's head coach. Assistant coach David Bell will take over as Belleville's interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
'BLESSED TO HAVE HIM'
FORT LAUDERDALE - It says a lot about a man when old pals - now, competitors - can't help but smile at the very mention of your name. Nazem Kadri had that big of an impact in Colorado. "We were blessed to have him on our team," said Mikko Rantanen,...
'GAVE IT MY BEST SHOT'
SUNRISE, Florida - Earlier in the day, Nazem Kadri wondered if it was possible to knock down the four targets in only three attempts. But in the end, he had to settle for something less. In Kadri's lone singles event at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, the Flames forward...
NHL All-Star 2023: Day One
Day one of NHL All-Star Weekend is off to a hot start in Sunrise, Florida. Erik Karlsson is back for his seventh All-Star appearance, but this time it's a little different. Karlsson brought his wife and kiddos along to enjoy the weekend (stay tuned for pictures). Oh, and the red carpet was casual dress!
