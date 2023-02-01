Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

