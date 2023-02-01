Read full article on original website
Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.76
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.28
Several research firms recently weighed in on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.60) to GBX 2,700 ($33.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($28.41) to GBX 2,200 ($27.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bellway to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,289 ($40.62) to GBX 2,167 ($26.76) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,753.40 ($34.01).
Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)
Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,467 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 140,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 106,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC
ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)
Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of GATX worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Bilander Acquisition worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Trading Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.08
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)
Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $2,062,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 100,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.18
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.14
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Several brokerages have commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) vs. Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Head to Head Analysis
Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
A number of research firms have weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Hits New 52-Week High at $279.50
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £724.33 million and a PE ratio of 4,007.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 263.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.46.
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.49
The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
