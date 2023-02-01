Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Last summer we got a sneak peek at Bombtrack’s latest Beyond Sus steel bikepacking adventure bike with the addition of some RockShox front SUSpension, but now it gets a more affordable aluminum version too. Plus, as a mid-season update, two of their most popular & versatile bikes get solid new SRAM builds…

2 DAYS AGO