Bombtrack Beyond ALloy & SUS Adventure Gravel Bikes, plus AXS Hook EXT & Apex Arise
Last summer we got a sneak peek at Bombtrack's latest Beyond Sus steel bikepacking adventure bike with the addition of some RockShox front SUSpension, but now it gets a more affordable aluminum version too. Plus, as a mid-season update, two of their most popular & versatile bikes get solid new SRAM builds…
State Bicycle Co. is Undefeated with First-Ever Carbon Disc Road Frame
State Bicycle Co, the iconic brand that continues to offer value-packed bicycles like the 4130 Steel collab, and the Black Lable Allroad bike, have dropped their first-ever carbon fiber frameset –the Undefeated Carbon Disc Road Frame.
Velo Hops on Year of the Rabbit w/ Limited Edition Revo Saddle
Velo Enterprise Co. has been introducing a limited edition Chinese Zodiac saddle every year, starting back in 2015. The Taiwanese saddle master is keeping the tradition going with the release of the Limited Edition Year of the Rabbit version of their Angel Revo saddle.
The Power of 100: Adam Morse Rides an MTB Century From His Front Door in Vermont
From Velocio: Between EWS stops and local trail advocacy, Vermont resident Adam Morse still finds time to dream up adventures in his backyard. His latest idea? Riding 100 miles from his doorstep through the rough, rocky, rooty trails of Vermont, with constant ups and downs, minimal flow, and boiled potatoes for lunch. This is Adam's Power of 100.
Patent Patrol: Fox Live Valve is about to get a lot more “Active”
This one covers two patents, one focused primarily on controlling a vehicle’s motion, and the other creating an electronically fully active (predictive, even!) suspension that makes Live Valve look prehistoric.
