Tyrus: Billy Corgan & Vince McMahon Have Great Creative Minds
Tyrus spoke in a recent interview about the similarities between Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter, and his current boss, NWA owner Billy Corgan. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was a guest of the MuscleManMalcolm podcast to talk about his time in pro wrestling. In addition to working for Corgan and McMahon, Tyrus also wrestled for Dixie Carter. The former Funkasaurus said that Corgan shared Dixie’s care for the professional wrestling product. As for similarities between Corgan and McMahon, Tyrus cited their creativity and allowing him to be in control of his own destiny.
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will be The Next WWE Star In Hollywood
While many believe that Roman Reigns will eventually join his cousin The Rock in Hollywood, Konnan thinks fans should keep an eye on a different SmackDown Superstar. The Rock is the most successful name to transition from the ring to the silver screen and has been followed by the likes of John Cena and Dave Bautista.
Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is slated to work the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Lesnar has been confirmed for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39. What WWE exactly has planned for him at the shows is not locked in yet, but it likely has something to do with Lashley.
Willow Nightingale Defends Bloody Women’s Tag Team Street Fight On AEW Rampage
On the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho engaged in a bloody war against the team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Although Nightingale and Soho came out as the victors, Soho ended up losing quite a bit of blood during the matchup. Appearing on...
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
Edge Was Supposed To Face “Demon” Finn Balor At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Edge was supposed to face Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match at last week’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. It was also reportedly discussed that Edge would compete in a more sinister avatar, a throwback to his days in ‘The Brood.’ Meanwhile, Balor was set to compete under his “Demon” persona.
Nia Jax Opens Up About Her Royal Rumble Appearance, More
Speaking recently to Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax talked about her Royal Rumble return, the freedom of wrestling during the pandemic, and more. You can read some highlights of her comments below:. Jax was the #30 entrant in this year’s women’s Rumble match, and didn’t have much time to...
Former WWE Manager Lanny ‘The Genius’ Poffo Dead Aged 68
Lanny Poffo, known to wrestling fans as The Genius, has reportedly passed away at the age of 68. The sad news was broken by WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, who shared the news of Poffo’s passing on Facebook and Twitter. Entering the wrestling business in...
Impact Wrestling Hypes Return To Las Vegas For No Surrender
Impact Wrestling sent out the following press release to hype its upcoming No Surrender pay-per-view event and TV tapings in Las Vegas, NV later this month:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Las Vegas For 3 Nights of High-Energy Action at Sam’s Town Live!. NO SURRENDER Will Air Live on Friday,...
Cody, Edge, & Charlotte To Appear At The Big Horror Show Next Month
The Big Event has announced that WWE stars Cody Rhodes, Edge, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will appear at The Big Horror Event on March 11 in Queens, New York. The official announcement is below:. THE BIG HORROR EVENT IS NOW… AN AMERICAN NIGHTMARE!. GUEST ANNOUNCEMENTS! Fiterman...
WWE Isn’t “Married” To The Idea Of Cody Rhodes Being World Champion
Is Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns as champion as surefire a thing as many believe?. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Rhodes returned from injury to win the Men’s Rumble match and has declared his intention to topple the Tribal Chief. Given Rhodes’ booking since his WWE return...
WWE News – Cody Rhodes, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Royal Rumble, More
Cody Rhodes was the latest guest on the newest episode of “WWE After the Bell” this week. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Cody Rhodes returns to After the Bell following his Royal Rumble Match victory and talks about his recovery, his family’s WWE legacy and his highly anticipated match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”
NASCAR Segment Featuring Rey Mysterio, Judgement Day, & New Day Set For SmackDown
Tonight on SmackDown, fans will get to see a NASCAR angle that features Rey Mysterio, Judgement Day, and the New Day. WWE posted a clip via their social media, which shows a bit of the confrontation. You can check it out below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling...
‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Names His Favorite Opponent
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan appeared on a recent watch-along livestream for AdFreeShows, where he shared some thoughts on his favorite opponent. The WWE Hall of Famer named “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase as his personal favorite. Duggan and DiBiase shared many rings together over the years, both...
Jon Moxley On Jumping Ship To AEW, How It Stands Out From Other Wrestling Promotions
When Jon Moxley signed with AEW back in 2019, he immediately became the talk of the wrestling industry. Since then, the man has earned multiple AEW World Championship victories and has established himself as perhaps the top star in the company. While appearing on The Justin Kinner Show, Moxley spoke...
Roman Reigns Featured On WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Poster
WWE presents the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. Roman Reigns is featured on the official poster, which you can see below:. You can check out the updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman...
Update On Ring Of Honor Television Dates
Fightful Select have come through with a report about Ring of Honor and their taping schedule going into this year’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event. Will Washington has been told that ROH will begin their television tapings in Orlando, FL the last weekend of February. Talent are under the assumption that TV will be taped at Universal Studios, as AEW does with Dark. Voices of Wrestling provided the information on the taping dates.
WWE SmackDown News – Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns, Title Match Set For Elimination Chamber
At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn turned on The Bloodline by attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair. Things didn’t end well for the former Honorary Uce as The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso destroyed Zayn in the middle of the ring while Jey Uso quit the faction.
