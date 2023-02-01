ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?

Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Broncos got a bargain with Sean Payton’s reported salary

The Denver Broncos apparently under-paid for head coach Sean Payton given recent reports of his contract details. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was recently acquired by the Denver Broncos for a hefty sum, but new reports suggest Denver got a bargain for him. This past week, Payton...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’

Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?

We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list

The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: 'All signs' point to Ejiro Evero as Vikings defensive coordinator

Ejiro Evero could be the next defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Evero has been "let out of his contract" with the Denver Broncos and will interview for the defensive coordinator job in Minnesota. Rapoport called Evero "a strong candidate in Minnesota, along with Brian Flores."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Report: Broncos have not given Vikings permission to interview Ejiro Evero

The Vikings want to interview Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator opening, but the Broncos are reportedly keeping that from happening at the moment. Evero is still under contract after serving as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they have not granted him permission to interview for the lateral move. Evero has spoken with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about staying in Denver, but he’s not the only choice for that job as the Broncos have been lining up other candidates as well.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy