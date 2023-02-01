Read full article on original website
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton
Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin-Jon Gruden connection could lead to intriguing offensive hire for Steelers
On Jan. 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen, either.
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
Yardbarker
Ohio State HC Ryan Day seems to be seriously considering giving up play-calling duties
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has been calling plays for the Buckeyes since being named Urban Meyer's offensive coordinator back in 2017. That's a long time to be at the helm of an offense, and Day clearly felt strong enough about keeping his grip on play-calling that he held on to those duties when he became head coach in 2019.
Broncos got a bargain with Sean Payton’s reported salary
The Denver Broncos apparently under-paid for head coach Sean Payton given recent reports of his contract details. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was recently acquired by the Denver Broncos for a hefty sum, but new reports suggest Denver got a bargain for him. This past week, Payton...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Broncos' new head coach Sean Payton begins process of assembling coaching staff
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As Sean Payton's lawyers and Broncos' contract guru Rich Hurtado thoroughly cross the T's and dot the I's on the minute language in the new head coach's contract, Payton is busy starting the gargantuan process of assembling his coaching staff. The immediate priority is Denver's defensive...
Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’
Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos fans loved Sean Payton updating his Twitter cover photo
The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week on a trade that will allow Sean Payton to become the team’s new head coach. The draft picks exchanged in the trade won’t officially change hands until the new league year begins in March, but Payton is allowed to be officially hired by the Broncos well before then.
Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?
The New Orleans Saints parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard, giving the Atlanta Falcons another potential coaching hire to consider.
Yardbarker
Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?
We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
Yardbarker
Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list
The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
Yardbarker
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Report: Broncos Announce Significant Update To Defensive Coordinator’s Contract
NFL rules currently allow teams to block lateral moves from coordinators. As such, many of the league's best offensive and defensive minds are required to receive permission to interview for their same role with other clubs, should they feel the need to do so. For the past few weeks, ...
Yardbarker
Report: 'All signs' point to Ejiro Evero as Vikings defensive coordinator
Ejiro Evero could be the next defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Evero has been "let out of his contract" with the Denver Broncos and will interview for the defensive coordinator job in Minnesota. Rapoport called Evero "a strong candidate in Minnesota, along with Brian Flores."
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears
For 15 years, the New Orleans Saints didn't have to worry about the quarterback position with Drew Brees behind center. But two years after the future Hall of Famers retirement, New Orleans is still looking to find its post-Brees franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston is still under contract, but the 2015...
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos have not given Vikings permission to interview Ejiro Evero
The Vikings want to interview Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator opening, but the Broncos are reportedly keeping that from happening at the moment. Evero is still under contract after serving as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they have not granted him permission to interview for the lateral move. Evero has spoken with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about staying in Denver, but he’s not the only choice for that job as the Broncos have been lining up other candidates as well.
