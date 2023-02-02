ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Beyonce's "Renaissance" world tour coming to Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRhtS_0kYo1qav00

Beyonce going on tour and stopping in Philadelphia 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have some good news for Beyonce fans.

She just announced the "Renaissance" World Tour this summer and the first U.S. stop is right here in Philadelphia.

She'll play at Lincoln Financial Field on July 12.

Fans hoping to purchase tickets need to register as a Verified Fan for a chance to purchase them.

Registering as a Verified Fan does not guarantee you will be able to buy tickets, but helps Live Nation filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans.

It's expected there will be more demand than there are tickets available and a lottery-style process will determine which registered fans receive a unique access code and which are put on a waitlist.

You can register as a Verified Fan for the Renaissance World Tour here .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll

Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Philly Cultural Beat – February 2023

February’s designation as Black History Month has made it the time when performing arts venues traditionally present major artists in the area of music, theater, and dance. This year has not been an exception when such major companies as the Alvin Ailey Dance Company and the Negro Ensemble Company bring their respective shows to Philadelphia. In addition, two individuals who have made their name as respected jazz performers will also be appearing this month, and the African American Museum in Philadelphia is presenting a major art exhibit, so there will be a variety of activities to choose from.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

The 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon to Eagles' "It's a Philly thing" motto

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "It's a Philly thing." You've heard it in Philadelphia for weeks now, but how did that catchphrase come about for the Eagles? And how can we connect it to an award-winning actor known for six degrees of separation?In mid-December, Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked about community service and the idea that the Eagles cherish the chance to give back to the city that shows them much love.Here is the tail-end of his more than four-minute response."I think it's an inclusive thing," Hurts said. "So when we're in the Linc and it's turnt up, they're with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How Gina Zo found her dress for 65th Annual Grammy Awards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday, airing on CBS News Philadelphia. It's music's biggest night, but it's fashion on the red carpet that really steals the show.So when a Philadelphia artist found out she was headed to Los Angeles for the show, she reached out to the next generation of designers.Gina Zo is the lead singer of the indie pop band Velvet Rouge."The love child of Stevie Nicks and Florence Welch," Zo said, "which is pretty much exactly correct."A member of the Recording Academy, Zo is headed to the Grammys and was looking for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Viral video takes Philly pole tradition to Phoenix

Editor's note: Despite the humor of this video, CBS News Philadelphia does not encourage climbing light poles at any time.PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a tradition unlike any other here in Philadelphia. And while police aren't particularly fond of it, one local is hoping to bring that tradition to Arizona. We're talking about climbing light poles, of course. Grace Del Pizzo, a Delaware County resident who goes to college in Arizona, made a TikTok video letting Eagles fans know she's "holding down the fort" until they arrive next week.The wheels started turning when her dad sent her an article about how Glendale and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sisters of Saint Francis of Philadelphia updates Eagles prayer

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A group of sisters in Delaware County is praying for a victory in Phoenix and a parade down Broad Street.The sisters of Saint Francis of Philadelphia are standing together in prayers inside Our Lady of Angels Convent in Aston.The sisters recited an Eagles prayer they wrote in 2018, but updated some of the words to reflect this thrilling season."To recite 'It's a Philly thing' to remain number one," Sister Martha Pooler said. "Even when they were the underdogs, we were always Eagles."The sisters are cheering on the Birds, hoping they will soar to victory in the...
ASTON, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly

Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly POPS find new home after eviction from Kimmel Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philly POPS have a new home, just in time for their next performance. The POPS will now perform Get Up, Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul at the Met Philadelphia, on Feb. 18.There are two performances. The first is at 3 p.m. The second show is at 8 p.m.If you already have a ticket, you can transfer them to the new date and times.Last month, the Kimmel Center evicted the POPS, citing unpaid bills totaling a half-million dollars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles get celebratory send-off before heading to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This time next week, the Eagles will be gearing up for the big showdown against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVII. The Birds are leaving for Arizona late Sunday morning.But before heading out, the Eagles had their last practice Saturday inside the Nova Center in South Philadelphia.  While the team was gearing up, fans were spreading some Eagles cheer.  First at the Philadelphia Auto Show. While people walked around and enjoyed the latest car models, fans broke out in the Eagles fight song.  Then, inside the Oxford Valley Mall fans held a pep rally and got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Pet Project: Praise your dog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs love to be acknowledged for doing things right and it was proven in a study. Carol Erickson, animal advocate and also with the Pennsylvania SPCA, talked to Howard Monroe about the benefits of letting your four-legged friend know that they're a "good dog."The study, Erickson references, mentions that warmer praise inevitably leads to better outcomes in the dog's behavior. She says that dogs who have experienced warmer treatment tend to interact more socially.Erickson also mentions a speed dating event at the PSPCA Adoption Center in Philadelphia on several days in February when certain adoption fees will be waived.Watch the full interview in the stream above.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try French Toast Spots in Philadelphia

Is made with sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk, then fried. In Philadelphia, French Toast is found on almost every breakfast menu. Who has the best French Toast in the city, from cute BYOBs to popular brunch spots? We have you covered. Best of Philly French Toast. Sabrina's Café
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Go Birds! Watch this dog howl along to "Fly, Eagles Fly"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Even dogs are getting into the Philadelphia Eagles spirit ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.CBS News Philadelphia received this video from Kristi Lowe of her dog howling along as she sings the Eagles' fight song, "Fly Eagles Fly."We're just as excited as they are!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philabundance helps West Philly nonprofit victimized by theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The shelves at Philabundance are stocked, once again. The nonprofit brought in over a half million pounds of food thanks to Toyota and other partners.It comes at a critical time as a West Philly nonprofit was victimized by theft."We don't close. We have to make sure that we're there for the people," Brian Jenkins, executive director of Chosen 300, said.Even on a bitter-cold morning, the work to feed the hungry at the Chosen 300 in West Philly continues.But on this day, the work is even more urgent as the nonprofit tries to recover from being the victim...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA's El derails with about 100 people on train

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An eastbound traveling train of the Market-Frankford Line derailed Saturday night with approximately 100 people on board, SEPTA says. The incident happened between the 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations just before midnight.The authority says the wheels on one car of the six-car train came off the tracks.SEPTA also says there were no injuries reported. All passengers were taken to buses replacing the route.The incident remains under investigation. SEPTA temporarily used shuttle buses between the 5th Street and Huntingdon stations, but regular operations have since been restored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy