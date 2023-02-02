Beyonce's "Renaissance" world tour coming to Philadelphia

Beyonce going on tour and stopping in Philadelphia 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have some good news for Beyonce fans.

She just announced the "Renaissance" World Tour this summer and the first U.S. stop is right here in Philadelphia.

She'll play at Lincoln Financial Field on July 12.

Fans hoping to purchase tickets need to register as a Verified Fan for a chance to purchase them.

Registering as a Verified Fan does not guarantee you will be able to buy tickets, but helps Live Nation filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans.

It's expected there will be more demand than there are tickets available and a lottery-style process will determine which registered fans receive a unique access code and which are put on a waitlist.

You can register as a Verified Fan for the Renaissance World Tour here .