Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the course of its first two hours, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting would develop into an emotional cocktail. Eyes grew wet with tears and council chambers thrummed with applause when Alan Fe Nunn was granted Ithaca’s J. Diann Sams African American History Month Recognition Award for his life of leadership and invaluable contributions to the Ithaca community. Adding to the meeting’s potency, the city’s labor leaders converged to send a clear message that they’re going to keep pushing for the treatment and contracts they think the city’s unionized workers deserve. Their urging Common Council to move faster to address their concerns would become the driving force behind the meeting’s conversation.
cityofithaca.org
USDOT Announces $800 Million in Awards for Safe Streets and Roads
USDOT Announces $800 Million in Awards for Safe Streets and Roads. On January 31, 2023, the USDOT announced $800 million in awards from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program for 510 projects across the country. The SS4A Program funds regional, local, and Tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries. More information is available here.
ithaca.com
Newfield Town Board Passes Two Local Laws
On Thursday, Jan 26, the Town of Newfield held hearings for and passed the first two local laws of the year 2023 - one to repeal the override of the tax levy limit and another to authorize a property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers. The law...
Newfield, Second Wind Cottages leaders make progress on expansion plans caught in limbo
ITHACA, N.Y.—A compromise could be on the horizon between Newfield town officials and Second Wind Cottages as Second Wind aims to expand its options for those battling housing instability. Officials had an extended discussion on Friday with Second Wind leadership in the development’s central trailer. The meeting was essentially...
Update: Most power outages in Onondaga County have been resolved
Update: Most power outages in the county have been resolved, according to National Grid. Only about six remain. Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 2,000 National Grid customers are without power Friday evening in Onondaga County as the region continues to be hit with bitter cold winds and heavy snow.
syracuse.com
Legislator: Rush to close Jamesville prison a ‘brazen political power grab’ (Your Letters)
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, in his insistence on rushing forward to close the Jamesville Penitentiary, is willfully subverting the recent election of Sheriff Toby Shelley. Elections have consequences and the people voted for a change in management by electing Shelley and rejecting Esteban Gonzalez. Gonzalez was a longtime member of the Sheriff’s Department and apparently was willing to go along with this plan. Unfortunately, he lost the election.
Loose Concrete Prompts Removal of Route 201 Noise Barriers in JC
Several see-through noise reduction panels have been taken down along a section of the Route 201 flyover in Johnson City. The noise barriers were removed by crews last week over Boland Drive were removed by workers last week. Noise barriers were being removed from Route 201 north of Chrisfield Avenue...
newyorkupstate.com
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
SNAP budget set to decrease
The budget for food safety nets will soon be reduced to pre-COVID-19 levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal initiative that provides food assistance to low or no-income individuals and families. The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), according to their website, gave emergency allotments to SNAP users “to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic.” The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 is set to roll back these emergency allotments, affecting 1.6 million households in New York state.
Most expensive houses in Tompkins County, according to Zillow
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer. It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide […]
localsyr.com
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
tompkinsweekly.com
Lansing residents approve BOBCAT project by 1 vote
In an election decided by the thinnest margin possible, residents approved the Lansing Central School District’s (LCSD) Building Opportunities for Branding, Capital Improvements, Athletics & Teaching (BOBCAT) capital project on Jan. 24. The vote passed 447-446 after two recounts. It was approved Election Inspectors Diane Moore and Mary Helen...
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
14850.com
Letter to the Editor: Trumansburg Zoning
The Village of Trumansburg is in the process of changing its zoning. There are many changes, some quite substantial. One of the biggest changes is the minimum lot size: currently 15,000sf for 1 dwelling, proposed to be cut by more than half, to 6500sf for 3 dwellings, including one Accessory Dwelling Unit. For 3-5 units, the lot size would be reduced by almost two-thirds, from 32,500sf (4 dwellings) to 10,000sf (5 dwellings).
wxhc.com
Tompkins County Issuing Warning From Dangerous Arctic Blast
The Department of Emergency Response in Tompkins County is alerting residents to make sure they take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from frostbite and hypothermia as temperatures are expected to plummet with wind chills expected to be minus 20 degrees. Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week
The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
Elmira City Manager says Council heard false rumor about Alvernaz’s replacement as EPD Chief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following weeks of unanswered questions surrounding the sudden replacement of Anthony Alvernaz as the Elmira Police Chief, the City Manager is refuting claims made by a councilman at Monday’s council meeting. On January 31, City Manager Mike Collins told 18 News that Grasso’s claim that he knew why Alvernaz was replaced […]
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend
(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Former councilor challenges Fulton mayor
FULTON — Tom Kenyon, a lifelong resident of Fulton who served as the 1st Ward councilor for 14 years, is running for Mayor Deana Michaels’ seat in November. “The people in Fulton are not happy with the mayor that’s in there now, and most of the council,” Kenyon said in an interview. “They’ve been calling me, and I said, ‘you know what? I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because I don’t like the way we’re headed either.’”
