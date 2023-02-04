Super Bowl LVII betting: Everything you need to know to bet Eagles-Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The game opened as a pick 'em, but then the line moved to the Eagles as 2-point favorites within an hour of posting, with the opening total at 49.5 at Caesars Sportsbook.

Here is everything you need to know about how to bet the game, our favorite props, tips and plays, as well as the most notable bets ahead of the big game.

This page will be continually updated with news, features and everything else you need leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

Oddsmakers initially made Super Bowl LVII a toss-up, but the Philadelphia Eagles emerged as the betting favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. David Purdum details the line movement on Sunday night.