Super Bowl LVII betting: Everything you need to know to bet Eagles-Chiefs

By ESPN Sports Betting
ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqNGQ_0kYnxk0v00

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The game opened as a pick 'em, but then the line moved to the Eagles as 2-point favorites within an hour of posting, with the opening total at 49.5 at Caesars Sportsbook.

Here is everything you need to know about how to bet the game, our favorite props, tips and plays, as well as the most notable bets ahead of the big game.

This page will be continually updated with news, features and everything else you need leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl LVII notable bets: The making of a 2,000-prop betting menu

Go inside the Caesars Sportsbook "prop party," where most of the list of Super Bowl LVII props was produced.

2023 Super Bowl squares: Printable Chiefs vs. Eagles sheet

Eager to play a fun game at at Super Bowl party? Print out your very own 2023 Super Bowl squares sheet for the party you are at, pick some squares and win some prizes!

Best receiving prop bets for Super Bowl LVII

Our ESPN Betting Analysts offer their best advice on the most popular prop bets to consider for the pass-catchers in Super Bowl LVII.

Best passing and rushing prop bets for Super Bowl LVII

Our ESPN Betting Analysts offer their best advice on the most popular quarterback and running back prop bets to consider for Super Bowl LVII.

The rise of the same-game parlay, America's new favorite way to bet

David Purdum explores the history behind the same-game parlay and why it's become one of the most popular ways to bet a sporting event.

Super Bowl LVII: Biggest bets, wacky wagers and more for Eagles-Chiefs

Hundreds of millions of dollars will be bet on Super Bowl LVII. David Purdum tracks the biggest bets to the wackiest wagers here.

Super Bowl LVII betting notes and trends: Mahomes in rare situation against Eagles

Betting notes and trends on covers, overs, player props and more heading into Super Bowl LVII.

Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes betting favorites for Super Bowl LVII MVP

Doug Kezirian gives his insight into the betting market for Super Bowl LVII MVP including how to approach the odds of Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes winning the award.

Super Bowl LVII betting preview: Eagles-Chiefs early spread, odds and reactions

Betting analysts Doug Kezirian, Tyler Fulghum and Erin Dolan give their initial thoughts on the opening line and movement as well as how bettors should approach early action on the Super Bowl.

Eagles emerge as 2-point favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Oddsmakers initially made Super Bowl LVII a toss-up, but the Philadelphia Eagles emerged as the betting favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. David Purdum details the line movement on Sunday night.

