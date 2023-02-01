ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

theroanokestar.com

Gov. Youngkin Makes History Among Spirited Crowd At March For Life

Capitol Square and surrounding streets in Downtown Richmond were the site of the 5th Annual March for Life on February 1. Reflecting a new political landscape, this was the first time this event occurred since the US Supreme Court last June struck-down the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion. As explained here, the high court’s action returned the abortion issue to the voters of each state and their elected officials. Event organizers claim some 3,000-4,000 supporters attended. There were no reports of pro-abortion protestors or hecklers present.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.  House Bill 1734 – Implicit bias training for practitioners working with pregnant persons This legislation from Del. Chris […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children

URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Augusta Free Press

Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs

The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

State Registrar Retires After Nearly a Half Century of Service to the Commonwealth

(RICHMOND, VA) — During her nearly half century working for Virginia’s Vital Records unit, State Registrar Janet M. Rainey has had a front row seat to historical, cultural, societal and technological change impacting the state’s collection and dissemination of information about births, deaths, marriages and divorces. Rainey,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

House Bill 2039 could place cap on commissary prices in Virginia jails

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Commissary costs are high in jails across the Commonwealth, but a bill in the General Assembly would put a cap on the prices if passed. “It’s certainly a concern not just for me, but all the jails in in Virginia,” Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer said.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. “We have a small primary care...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House

A House version of a bill Dominion Energy is backing this General Assembly session made it out of committee Thursday without a controversial provision aimed at raising the company’s profit margin, but with a new section that critics say weakens the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House Commerce and Energy Committee voted Thursday along party […] The post Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Advocate

Virginia Democrats Block 6 Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills

The LGBTQ+ community in Virginia can breathe a sigh of relief after several bills aimed at them failed to make it out of committee. Six Republican-proposed measures that threatened transgender students' rights were voted down by the Virginia Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Four Republican lawmakers had introduced bills banning...
VIRGINIA STATE

