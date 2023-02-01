ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ithaca.com

Newfield Town Board Passes Two Local Laws

On Thursday, Jan 26, the Town of Newfield held hearings for and passed the first two local laws of the year 2023 - one to repeal the override of the tax levy limit and another to authorize a property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers. The law...
NEWFIELD, NY
14850.com

Letter to the Editor: Trumansburg Zoning

The Village of Trumansburg is in the process of changing its zoning. There are many changes, some quite substantial. One of the biggest changes is the minimum lot size: currently 15,000sf for 1 dwelling, proposed to be cut by more than half, to 6500sf for 3 dwellings, including one Accessory Dwelling Unit. For 3-5 units, the lot size would be reduced by almost two-thirds, from 32,500sf (4 dwellings) to 10,000sf (5 dwellings).
TRUMANSBURG, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca officials OK golf course construction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Teacher Nominated For 30 Under 30

Elisa Rodriguez, an Academic Intervention Specialist for Reading for the Newfield Central School District, was named to the International Literacy Association's 30 under 30 list, which was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rodriguez was nominated in the second half of 2022, based on observations of her work with students. She...
NEWFIELD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

North Syracuse School District looking into name change

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Northstars are looking to revamp their school districts name into something that’s already the talk of the town. The district is already predominantly referred to as “CNS” so why not let it stick? That’s their plan. The North Syracuse Central School District would like to adjust its name to […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton City Court Judge Announces Campaign for Full Term

A Binghamton City Court judge has announced her campaign for a complete term. Sophie Bergman announced she will be running for a full 10-year term of City Court Judge. Bergman was appointed by Mayor Jared Kraham after former judge Carol Cocciola became a County Court Judge on New Year's Day.
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 20, 2023, property located at 983 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Denise Bergman to Allen and Lucy Troyer for $147,000. On Jan. 20, 2023, property located at 521 E. Main St., Village of Owego, from Jason and Jamie Wooten to Matthew and Olivia Gorton for $274,000. On...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Another Intersection Across Route 13?

Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Groton Food Providers prepping for expansion

In January 2019, Jessamine (Jess) Stone became the coordinator of Groton Food Providers (GFP), located in The Joyce Crouch Benevolence Building (TJCBB) at 701 S. Main St. Her husband, Mike Stone, and their six children had all been volunteering at GFP for several months prior – learning the ropes from GFP’s longtime coordinator, Donna Bernhardt, and other volunteers, before Jess officially took the reins.
GROTON, NY
syracuse.com

Legislator: Rush to close Jamesville prison a ‘brazen political power grab’ (Your Letters)

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, in his insistence on rushing forward to close the Jamesville Penitentiary, is willfully subverting the recent election of Sheriff Toby Shelley. Elections have consequences and the people voted for a change in management by electing Shelley and rejecting Esteban Gonzalez. Gonzalez was a longtime member of the Sheriff’s Department and apparently was willing to go along with this plan. Unfortunately, he lost the election.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION

The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy