FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
ithaca.com
Newfield Town Board Passes Two Local Laws
On Thursday, Jan 26, the Town of Newfield held hearings for and passed the first two local laws of the year 2023 - one to repeal the override of the tax levy limit and another to authorize a property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers. The law...
Thomas Quiter announces run for Guilford Town Supervisor
Today, a lifelong Chenango County resident announced his candidacy for Guilford Town Supervisor.
14850.com
Letter to the Editor: Trumansburg Zoning
The Village of Trumansburg is in the process of changing its zoning. There are many changes, some quite substantial. One of the biggest changes is the minimum lot size: currently 15,000sf for 1 dwelling, proposed to be cut by more than half, to 6500sf for 3 dwellings, including one Accessory Dwelling Unit. For 3-5 units, the lot size would be reduced by almost two-thirds, from 32,500sf (4 dwellings) to 10,000sf (5 dwellings).
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials OK golf course construction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
Baldwinsville school board sets poor example for students about accountability (Your Letters)
The purpose of this letter is to express my concern with the handling of the alcohol-related issues surrounding Jason Thomson, the Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent, by the board of education (”Baldwinsville school board using silence, secrecy to avoid accountability (Editorial Board Opinion),” Jan. 29, 2023). It seems...
ithaca.com
Newfield Teacher Nominated For 30 Under 30
Elisa Rodriguez, an Academic Intervention Specialist for Reading for the Newfield Central School District, was named to the International Literacy Association's 30 under 30 list, which was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rodriguez was nominated in the second half of 2022, based on observations of her work with students. She...
North Syracuse School District looking into name change
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Northstars are looking to revamp their school districts name into something that’s already the talk of the town. The district is already predominantly referred to as “CNS” so why not let it stick? That’s their plan. The North Syracuse Central School District would like to adjust its name to […]
Newfield, Second Wind Cottages leaders make progress on expansion plans caught in limbo
ITHACA, N.Y.—A compromise could be on the horizon between Newfield town officials and Second Wind Cottages as Second Wind aims to expand its options for those battling housing instability. Officials had an extended discussion on Friday with Second Wind leadership in the development’s central trailer. The meeting was essentially...
localsyr.com
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton City Court Judge Announces Campaign for Full Term
A Binghamton City Court judge has announced her campaign for a complete term. Sophie Bergman announced she will be running for a full 10-year term of City Court Judge. Bergman was appointed by Mayor Jared Kraham after former judge Carol Cocciola became a County Court Judge on New Year's Day.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Jan. 20, 2023, property located at 983 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Denise Bergman to Allen and Lucy Troyer for $147,000. On Jan. 20, 2023, property located at 521 E. Main St., Village of Owego, from Jason and Jamie Wooten to Matthew and Olivia Gorton for $274,000. On...
ithaca.com
Another Intersection Across Route 13?
Route 13 has divided the western portions of Ithaca from the rest of the city since the 1960s, making it more difficult and dangerous for pedestrians and bikers to travel between downtown and the waterfront for the last six decades. However, as the city moves forward with their plans to revitalize the waterfront and the surrounding area, officials are considering ways to safely reconnect the city without compromising traffic flow on one of the most traveled routes in the county.
tompkinsweekly.com
Groton Food Providers prepping for expansion
In January 2019, Jessamine (Jess) Stone became the coordinator of Groton Food Providers (GFP), located in The Joyce Crouch Benevolence Building (TJCBB) at 701 S. Main St. Her husband, Mike Stone, and their six children had all been volunteering at GFP for several months prior – learning the ropes from GFP’s longtime coordinator, Donna Bernhardt, and other volunteers, before Jess officially took the reins.
syracuse.com
Legislator: Rush to close Jamesville prison a ‘brazen political power grab’ (Your Letters)
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, in his insistence on rushing forward to close the Jamesville Penitentiary, is willfully subverting the recent election of Sheriff Toby Shelley. Elections have consequences and the people voted for a change in management by electing Shelley and rejecting Esteban Gonzalez. Gonzalez was a longtime member of the Sheriff’s Department and apparently was willing to go along with this plan. Unfortunately, he lost the election.
Most expensive houses in Tompkins County, according to Zillow
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer. It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide […]
Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION
The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango
According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
Quality Inn owners say hotel is not for sale
The owners of the Quality Inn on the Vestal Parkway want to set the record straight, their property is not for sale.
Gov. Hochul Wants Big Price Hikes For 2023 New York State Fair
The Great New York State Fair is one of the biggest events of the summer. People flood the State Fairground in Syracuse for weeks of fair food, rides, and, of course, the free concerts. But fairgoers in 2023 may find a big change when it comes time to buy their tickets.
