Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team
With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request Surprised Kevin Durant, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
Kevin Durant was shocked that Kyrie Irving requested a trade.
Nets Reportedly Want Spencer Dinwiddie And Dorian Finney-Smith From Mavericks In Kyrie Irving Trade
The Nets have identified two players they want from the Mavericks in a Kyrie Irving deal.
LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request
LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Fans React To Proposed Lakers Trade For Kyrie Irving
NBA fans reacted to Bobby Marks' proposed trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving.
The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets
Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. His preferred destination is to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who would like to have him at the right price. Because of Irving’s $36.9 million cap figure, that would mean sending out Russell Westbrook and his $47.1M contract — though not necessarily […] The post The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving’s Free Agent Cavaliers Teammate Wants To Join Them In LA
Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to be traded before next Thursday's deadline, and your Los Angeles Lakers, led by Irving's old Cleveland Cavaliers colleague LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have quickly emerged as one of more feasible destinations for the mercurial star. Veteran journeyman power forward/center...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving Sits Out Amid Trade Rumors; Lakers, Mavs, Suns Linked
The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards due to right calf pain. He has emerged as the central focus of the latest NBA trade rumors. Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Irving told the Nets Friday that...
Mavs rumored to be possible destination in Kyrie Irving trade
DALLAS — Could the Mavericks finally land a superstar to play alongside Luka Doncic?. Dallas on Friday became one of the teams floated as a potential trade destination for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who was reportedly demanding a trade. NBA insiders Shams Charania, Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc Stein...
How to get NBA All-Star jerseys for Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and more
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, in Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. Starters and reserves for the game have been announced. Some of the starters include the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and former Cavs LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Lauri Markkanen.
Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization
One notable Dallas Mavericks figure appears to be on Team Kyrie Irving. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports this week that the Mavericks are looking to find a second star to pair with Luka Doncic. Fischer adds that Dallas head coach Jason Kidd has been considered a proponent of adding the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving,... The post Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
LeBron James on whether Kyrie Irving can help Lakers: 'Duh'
One day after news broke that Kyrie Irving had demanded to be traded by the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James was asked if he's the type of player who could help the Los Angeles Lakers get to the finish line. "That's a Rob question," James said, referring to general manager Rob...
dallasexpress.com
Mavericks to ‘Explore’ Kyrie Irving Trade
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and the Mavericks are “expected to explore the idea” of trading for the point guard. Irving’s contract expires after this season, and he has been unable to agree with the Nets...
Best Kyrie Irving trade all 29 teams must offer Nets
After the Kyrie Irving trade request, 29 NBA general managers had to at least call a meeting to discuss a possible Nets trade for the polarizing superstar. While Irving doesn’t make sense for most teams he’s such a game-changing talent that every organization has to consider it, if only for 10 seconds before moving on. In that small moment of consideration, here are the best Kyrie Irving trade offers from all 29 other NBA teams.
