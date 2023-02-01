Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Australia is removing British monarchy from its bank notes
CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Mexico's president says he won't seek an unconstitutional second term
His comments are important, because democracy in Latin America is in retreat. The president of El Salvador has announced he will defy constitutional term limits and run again for president next year.
US News and World Report
Why Are Peruvian Politics Such a Mess? Inside the Halls of Its Congress
LIMA (Reuters) - As deadly protests rage across Peru, a political battle is unfolding inside the halls of Congress, walled off from the streets by hundreds of police, armored vehicles and a maze of gates. Lawmakers are at loggerheads over whether to hold a snap election this year following the...
BBC
Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso banknote as inflation bites
A new 2,000-peso banknote will be issued in Argentina in response to soaring inflation, the country's central bank (BCRA) has confirmed. The new note - which will be worth $11 (£9) officially - comes after consumer prices jumped by nearly 95% in the 12 months to the end of December.
ABC News
US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden wanted the balloon downed on Wednesday but...
The Jewish Press
Equity is the New Communism
The Biden administration is ordering state and local governments to submit ‘equity plans’ or lose federal funding. This latest shot in the long “war against the suburbs” is part of former Rep. Marcia L. Fudge’s plan, as the boss of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to “weave equity throughout HUD’s work”.
Comments / 0