Read full article on original website
Related
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again
UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gearing up for Massive 'Revenge Pump' Against Bitcoin (BTC), Top Trader Says
Bluntz, a popular cryptocurrency trader, has predicted a massive price surge for meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency. According to Bluntz, DOGE/BTC is "gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more." This bullish outlook on Dogecoin might come as a surprise to some...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Explosion to $1,000,000 Is Now on the Table, Says Quant Analyst PlanB – Here’s His Latest Forecast
The popular quantitative analyst PlanB is updating his forecast on Bitcoin (BTC) after crypto kicked off the year with a strong rally. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers that the bottom has arrived for Bitcoin and predicts massive growth. The analyst is best known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin model,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
The Fed hiked interest rates by a quarter point today. Here’s what this means for mortgage rates
The Federal Reserve doesn’t set interest rates on lending products, but it can influence them. Here’s why that matters for homebuyers.
Bitcoin could hit $1.5 million in just 7 years according to a new report from Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest
In the midst of a brutal Crypto Winter, one of Bitcoin’s biggest bulls is as optimistic as ever.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Could Hit $1 Million, Analyst PlanB Says
According to the latest price predictions, it seems that Bitcoin could hit $1 million. Check out the latest reports revealed by PlanB below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,472. The popular quantitative analyst PlanB has...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum breaks into $1,700 range briefly as traders scramble for profit
2 February saw ETH hit $1,713 for the first time in four months. The inflow of ETH into exchanges exceeds the outflow signifying sell pressure. Ethereum [ETH] experienced a price increase before the close of the trading session on 2 February, bringing it to its highest level in more than four months. How did traders respond to it, and how might their responses impact the future price of ETH?
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 3
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Friday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Friday, with two gaining and the other 17 declining. Bitcoin fell 2% to $23,357 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC To Hit ‘Triple-Headed’ Resistance Monster
Popular crypto trader Tone Vays isn’t convinced Bitcoin (BTC) will continue upwards in the short term despite the crypto asset’s sizeable January gains. The analyst tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that he thinks BTC will face some “major, major resistance” at the $25,000 mark. “I have...
ValueWalk
82% Of Millionaires Seek Advice On Crypto As Bitcoin Soars
Eight out of 10 high net worth (HNW) individuals have asked their financial advisers about including cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, into their portfolios over the last 12 months – despite the market experiencing a difficult year in 2022. According to the results of a study by deVere Group, one...
coinjournal.net
MicroStrategy BTC paper loss hit $1.3B but no plans to stop trading bitcoin
MicroStrategy registered $34 million in its first-ever bitcoin sale. The company registered a paper loss of over 1 billion in 2022. MicroStrategy made its first bitcoin purchase in August 2020. Despite making a paper loss of about $1.3 billion in 2022, MicroStrategy’s chief financial officer, Andrew Kang, said that the...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says
It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse and Other Crypto Scandals of 2022 Will Benefit Bitcoin (BTC), Says Michael Saylor – Here’s Why
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor says the crypto scandals and bankruptcies of 2022 will benefit Bitcoin (BTC) in the long run. In a new fourth quarter MicroStrategy earnings call, the Bitcoin bull predicts a more rational approach to projects and enterprises in the crypto space in the aftermath of the many failures last year, including the FTX implosion.
Motley Fool
Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?
As the Fed slows down its pace of interest rate hikes, Bitcoin continues to rise in value. Bitcoin is essentially insurance against the soaring government debt balances in the world. Investors should consider allocating a small amount of their portfolio to Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Comments / 0