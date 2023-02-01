Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Fowl flocking to feast on fish at pond being drained in The Villages
Birds are flocking to the water near the Village of Ashland and so are some onlookers. For nearly a week, water has been drained from the Ashland Pond, which is located behind the postal station. A pump has been running to drain water from the pond so that a pipe...
Florida pollen levels remain high this month
Pollen season never really seems to go away in Florida but there are few times a year when it is worse than others.
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
fox13news.com
Tampa residents upset by neighbor’s long-standing trash-filled yard: ‘Clean up your mess’
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa resident Tina Weymann says for at least the last five years her neighbor's house has been an eyesore in her neighborhood. She lives in the shadow of Busch Gardens and claims there is garbage, debris even feces next door. Police have been by and so has...
995qyk.com
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
villages-news.com
Car’s engine compartment destroyed in blaze in The Villages
A car’s engine compartment was destroyed in a blaze Friday afternoon in The Villages. The Villages Public Safety Department swiftly arrived on the scene and extinguished the car fire at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Churchill Downs, near The Villages High School. No one...
Survey crew finds bones of New Port Richey woman missing since 2021
The New Port Richey Police Department confirmed Friday that a missing woman's remains were found last month.
Citrus County Chronicle
Betz Farm buyer seeks another extension
The Betz Farm “sale” will again be in the spotlight Tuesday when county commissioners will be asked to grant the buyer of the property another time extension. This time, Hamid Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, is asking for three months to secure a conceptual permit to prove the land is developable on the county-owned 350-acre parcel north of Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River.
Pasco County Festivals February 2023
Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure
A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
WCJB
Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.
villages-news.com
Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages
WISCONSIN – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is again proposing to give Milwaukee officials the power to install automated speed cameras in an effort to combat a scourge of reckless driving, but the bill faces opposition from a key legislator who says the city needs more police officers on patrol, not cameras.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Levy County crash leaves 1 dead
A single-vehicle crash in Levy County left one person dead and another seriously injured Thursday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the accident occured just before noon on Buck Island Road, which is a dirt road within a hunting camp area. The driver of a van failed to...
WCJB
Ocala food truck owner meets with Guy Fieri, teases ‘secret projects’
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food Network star Guy Fieri met with more people from Ocala in the last week to offer wisdom to a popular barbecue food truck just months after gifting pies to the police department. In a Facebook Post, Big Lee’s - Serious About Barbecue shared a photo...
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
ocala-news.com
Several residents say Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery shopping options
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the amount of grocery stores in Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “As one of the many seniors and residents west of I-75 in the northwest area of Ocala, I want to voice my opinion about the abusive high prices that Publix has, taking advantage of being the only food store in our area. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income and it’s a shame that I can only afford to buy a few things at this store. Where are our taxes and those from all the new corporations opening in Ocala going? We demand our local government to look into this and provide all of us with options when it comes to prices and access with less distance to drive,” says Ocala resident Lou Betances.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country
Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
Semi truck fire snarls morning traffic in Hernando County
A semi truck caught fire in Hernando County on Thursday, causing a headache for commuters.
