Homosassa, FL

abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Car’s engine compartment destroyed in blaze in The Villages

A car’s engine compartment was destroyed in a blaze Friday afternoon in The Villages. The Villages Public Safety Department swiftly arrived on the scene and extinguished the car fire at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Churchill Downs, near The Villages High School. No one...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Betz Farm buyer seeks another extension

The Betz Farm “sale” will again be in the spotlight Tuesday when county commissioners will be asked to grant the buyer of the property another time extension. This time, Hamid Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, is asking for three months to secure a conceptual permit to prove the land is developable on the county-owned 350-acre parcel north of Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Grant Piper News

Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages

WISCONSIN – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is again proposing to give Milwaukee officials the power to install automated speed cameras in an effort to combat a scourge of reckless driving, but the bill faces opposition from a key legislator who says the city needs more police officers on patrol, not cameras.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Levy County crash leaves 1 dead

Levy County crash leaves 1 dead

A single-vehicle crash in Levy County left one person dead and another seriously injured Thursday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the accident occured just before noon on Buck Island Road, which is a dirt road within a hunting camp area. The driver of a van failed to...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Several residents say Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery shopping options

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the amount of grocery stores in Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “As one of the many seniors and residents west of I-75 in the northwest area of Ocala, I want to voice my opinion about the abusive high prices that Publix has, taking advantage of being the only food store in our area. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income and it’s a shame that I can only afford to buy a few things at this store. Where are our taxes and those from all the new corporations opening in Ocala going? We demand our local government to look into this and provide all of us with options when it comes to prices and access with less distance to drive,” says Ocala resident Lou Betances.
OCALA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country

Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
TAMPA, FL

