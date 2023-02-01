ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, VA

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

By Virginian Review Staff
 3 days ago

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video:

On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect.

The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts.

The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold.

The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms.

Heather Marie
3d ago

There is no justice that could possibly be meted out to balance the scales. There’s very little chance any police department across this nation has the full trust and respect of the public. Unfortunately, repetitive incidents like this further demonstrate why the public has zero trust for our law “enforcement” officials. So many behave like absolute goons and is a shame.

23
DeeImBlessed Martin
3d ago

I feel like the police is the real gang members and I feel like most of them become polices because they know they can treat us like animals and torches people it's going on here in Martinsville VA also no justice no peace.

10
