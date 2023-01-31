ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

CDC Warns of Dangerous Infection Risk With EzriCare Eye Drops

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. health officials are investigating whether a specific brand of over-the-counter eye drops are behind one death and dozens of bacterial infections in several states. The infections have not been traced to preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears, but a majority of people who became...
COLORADO STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
Mint Message

Looking At The Percent of People With Mental Illnesses Associated With A Lack of Empathy

Previously, I have written a lot of different disorders associated with a lack of empathy and it got us at Mint Message thinking about what percentage of the population exists that lacks the ability to care that much about their fellow man. So, here in this article, I am going to look back at those previous stories and the peer-reviewed studies we looked at to write these stories. Then, I will give a rough guess/estimate of what percent of the population potentially looks at the rest of us as a bunch of playthings to do what they want with instead of fellow human beings.
The Independent

Deadly ‘Valley Fever’ fungal infection outbreak sparks fears of US endemic

US health experts are raising alarm about a rise in cases of a deadly fungal infection dubbed “Valley Fever”. While the vast majority of cases of the infection are reported in the southwest of the US, the disease looks to be spreading, and the climate crisis may be to blame. Devin Buckley was diagnosed with the disease after initially starting to feel ill in February 2018. “It blew my mind that something so serious could be not known,” the 24-year-old told NBC News. “When I first got diagnosed, the word cancer was going around with some of the doctors...
ARIZONA STATE
Healthline

Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk

A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
Cristoval Victorial

Micro plastic particles found in human blood samples has caused scientists to urgently investigate

In the 1970's, many biologists and environmental organizations began to warn about the risks and dangers of production and use of plastic materials and how it could have profound negative effects on our planet. Since then massive amounts of plastic have been contaminating a vast majority of the world. From the peak of Mount Everest all the way down to the Mariana Trench (deepest part of ocean) plastic has tremendously polluted what were once pure and clean places.
verywellhealth.com

Staph Infection Stages: Start of Symptoms to Recovery

Recovery time varies based on the infection location and severity. Staph (staphylococcal) infections range from mild to extremely serious and even life-threatening. However, if you catch and treat it early, you can keep it from becoming more serious. Caused by the Staphylococcus family of bacteria, staph infections can take on...
The Independent

Dog owners told to ‘stay vigilant’ following fresh cases of life-threatening canine disease

Dog owners have been warned to “stay vigilant” as new cases of a life-threatening canine disease have been recorded across Britain.Alabama rot – also known as Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV) – is a disease that impacts dogs, damaging the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys. It can cause visible sores and lead to severe organ dysfunction and kidney failure.The news comes after a Berkshire couple were left “heartbroken” after their three-year-old Labrador, Grace, passed away after contracting the disease.Her owner, Simone, told Berkshire Live: “Grace was like a daughter to us, so it isn’t easy to accept...
ALABAMA STATE
ComicBook

Fungal Infections Rising, Giving Fear That The Last of Us Is Becoming Reality

HBO's The Last of Us opens with a dire warning from a scientist—if the temperatures of the planet continue to rise, fungi will have the ability to possess animals, including humans. As it turns out, despite being part of a fictional television show, the warning was very well rooted in fact. So much so, new studies are suggesting fungal infections—albeit not the brain-washing kind seen on the series—are quickly on the rise.
hippocraticpost.com

Common antidepressants can increase antibiotic resistance

University of Queensland researchers have found a range of commonly prescribed antidepressants can increase bacteria’s resistance to antibiotic medications. A study led by Professor Jianhua Guo from UQ’s Australian Centre for Water and Environmental Biotechnology focused on prescription drugs used to treat depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, and other psychological conditions.
MedicalXpress

Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds

Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy