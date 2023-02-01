Read full article on original website
Not So Great: The Ranking of the Dirtiest Cities in Montana
Montana may be full of a lot of beautiful places, but there are a few places that don't really fit that description. Some towns in Montana are downright dirty. Here's a list of the dirtiest towns in Montana. Most of the pictures of Montana shared on social media show snow-capped...
Western Montana winter precipitation report
As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
Where Can You Put a Tiny House in Montana?
A recent article in U.S. News and World Report forecasts what the 2023 housing market will look like for millennials and Gen Z. As many have reported, low inventory, high prices, and low mortgage rates have created a market that is difficult to break into. The problem, according to the experts cited in the article, isn't going to improve anytime soon. The article also acknowledges that potential buyers may need "extra creativity for those looking to buy in the next year."
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Really? Harrison Ford Said _____ About Montana on The Late Show?
For the last few years, I refused to watch the insanely popular television series Yellowstone. When it debuted, I didn't have the Paramount Network. Then the show exploded and it was all everyone could talk about. Later, I felt it was too late to catch up by the second or third season. Then it became a weird sort of stubborn pride that I was one of the few people on earth who hadn't seen a single episode.
Here’s 8 States That Have Longer And Harsher Winters Than Montana
Winter can be brutal here in Montana with lots of wind, snow, and temperatures well below zero. In fact, that alone should be a word of warning for those thinking of moving here from warmer climates. A lot goes into being prepared to live in a state with rough winters...
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Day 2 of Our Montana Capitol Coverage
43 different interviews in two days. We got a chance to catch up with a lot of Montana lawmakers, concerned citizens, and think tank leaders during our two days of LIVE coverage from inside Montana's Capitol on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday's statewide show (9A hour), we talked housing policy...
“Meth is Still King,” Montana Meth Project Targets New Generation
While fentanyl and fentanyl overdose deaths are dominating headlines, "meth is still king." Meth is still king when it comes to the threats facing Montanans. That's how Amy Rue with the Montana Meth Project summed up the words shared by Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) at an event inside Montana's capitol Monday morning.
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Speeding Tickets?
For those that remember the "good ole days" there was a time in Montana that you could really let loose, especially when it came to "putting the pedal to the metal". Back in the day, the speed limits on highways and interstates were more of a suggestion. In fact, Montana was often referred to as the "Montanabahn". This was a reference to the fact that there really wasn't a posted speed limit during the day on several miles of Montana roads, so as long as you were driving at "a reasonable and prudent speed", you were good to go.
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
UPDATE: I-90 is closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe conditions. The road will be closed overnight. MDT and law enforcement personnel will evaluate road and weather conditions in the morning of Wednesday, February 1st, and determine when the highway will reopen to travel. The last few days...
[TRAILER] New Showtime Series on Montana and the Horror of MMIW
MMIW (Murdered Missing Indigenous Women) The statistics of this giant problem are mind-blowing. Every day indigenous women are at risk of violence, kidnapping, human trafficking, and even murder. Montana is no stranger to these tragedies. As Montana is home to 7 different Native American reservations and tribes. These crimes do...
Experts Say Doomsday On The Way. What Does That Mean For Montana?
Well, this is certainly a bit alarming. For those not aware, apparently, our government has some sort of countdown clock to when some horrible, life-changing catastrophic event is going to happen, and that clock was updated yesterday. The clock, which was established back in 1947 by the Bulletin of Atomic...
Article V Convention of States Nearly Clears Montana State Senate
It cleared the Montana State Senate on first reading. It cleared the Montana State Senate on second reading. But then on third reading a proposed Convention of States failed in a tie 25-25 vote. State Senator Tom McGillvray (R-Billings) is pushing SJ2 in the Montana Senate which would call for...
