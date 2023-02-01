For those that remember the "good ole days" there was a time in Montana that you could really let loose, especially when it came to "putting the pedal to the metal". Back in the day, the speed limits on highways and interstates were more of a suggestion. In fact, Montana was often referred to as the "Montanabahn". This was a reference to the fact that there really wasn't a posted speed limit during the day on several miles of Montana roads, so as long as you were driving at "a reasonable and prudent speed", you were good to go.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO