Montana State

NewsTalk 95.5

Western Montana winter precipitation report

As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Where Can You Put a Tiny House in Montana?

A recent article in U.S. News and World Report forecasts what the 2023 housing market will look like for millennials and Gen Z. As many have reported, low inventory, high prices, and low mortgage rates have created a market that is difficult to break into. The problem, according to the experts cited in the article, isn't going to improve anytime soon. The article also acknowledges that potential buyers may need "extra creativity for those looking to buy in the next year."
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Really? Harrison Ford Said _____ About Montana on The Late Show?

For the last few years, I refused to watch the insanely popular television series Yellowstone. When it debuted, I didn't have the Paramount Network. Then the show exploded and it was all everyone could talk about. Later, I felt it was too late to catch up by the second or third season. Then it became a weird sort of stubborn pride that I was one of the few people on earth who hadn't seen a single episode.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Day 2 of Our Montana Capitol Coverage

43 different interviews in two days. We got a chance to catch up with a lot of Montana lawmakers, concerned citizens, and think tank leaders during our two days of LIVE coverage from inside Montana's Capitol on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday's statewide show (9A hour), we talked housing policy...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Speeding Tickets?

For those that remember the "good ole days" there was a time in Montana that you could really let loose, especially when it came to "putting the pedal to the metal". Back in the day, the speed limits on highways and interstates were more of a suggestion. In fact, Montana was often referred to as the "Montanabahn". This was a reference to the fact that there really wasn't a posted speed limit during the day on several miles of Montana roads, so as long as you were driving at "a reasonable and prudent speed", you were good to go.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
Livingston, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

[TRAILER] New Showtime Series on Montana and the Horror of MMIW

MMIW (Murdered Missing Indigenous Women) The statistics of this giant problem are mind-blowing. Every day indigenous women are at risk of violence, kidnapping, human trafficking, and even murder. Montana is no stranger to these tragedies. As Montana is home to 7 different Native American reservations and tribes. These crimes do...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

