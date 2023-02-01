BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wind Chill Warnings have been downgraded to Wind Chill Advisories which are set to expire by 7 p.m. Up north, areas of blowing snow will still cause reduced visibilities, especially near open fields. Their Blizzard Warning is set to expire by 7 p.m. The arctic high-pressure jogs to our south tonight, this will allow winds to calm down and switch from a frigid northwesterly direction to a southwesterly direction. This shift in winds will aid in a relief from the dangerous cold as we get into Sunday. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with overnight low temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens below zero inland and single digits above zero along the coast.

MAINE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO