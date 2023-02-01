Read full article on original website
RecognizeTruth
3d ago
It's a numbers game. How much air you need to process to such the heat out of it is inversely proportional to the temperature of that air and directly proportional to the difference in temperature between the air and the space being heated. Not even accounting for the cost (which increases significantly as the amount of air processes increases) smaller units simply cannot move enough air to extract enough heat to keep up with the need/demand. Hope you have wood, gas, oil, or thermal electric as a backup.
