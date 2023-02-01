ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

It's a numbers game. How much air you need to process to such the heat out of it is inversely proportional to the temperature of that air and directly proportional to the difference in temperature between the air and the space being heated. Not even accounting for the cost (which increases significantly as the amount of air processes increases) smaller units simply cannot move enough air to extract enough heat to keep up with the need/demand. Hope you have wood, gas, oil, or thermal electric as a backup.

foxbangor.com

Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop

BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows will still be frigid

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wind Chill Warnings have been downgraded to Wind Chill Advisories which are set to expire by 7 p.m. Up north, areas of blowing snow will still cause reduced visibilities, especially near open fields. Their Blizzard Warning is set to expire by 7 p.m. The arctic high-pressure jogs to our south tonight, this will allow winds to calm down and switch from a frigid northwesterly direction to a southwesterly direction. This shift in winds will aid in a relief from the dangerous cold as we get into Sunday. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with overnight low temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens below zero inland and single digits above zero along the coast.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

What are frost quakes and will Maine see some this weekend?

This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend

All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze

A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
BREWER, ME
a-z-animals.com

With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend

With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend. Living in New England comes with a lot of great benefits, but the wind chill isn’t one of them. This weekend is going to be the coldest one this year (so far), and cities all across the region are bracing for absolutely frigid temps. From Syracuse, New York, all the way up through Maine, over 16 million homes are expected to be impacted by the Arctic storm in New England. Let’s take a look at the coldest places in New England this weekend, plus why it’s going to be so cold.
MAINE STATE
