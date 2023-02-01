ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 injured following shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is recovering following a shooting in southeast Columbus early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court at 1:30 a.m. Columbus police told 10TV a 53-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus police's gang unit has made dozens of arrests since October formation

A Columbus police unit dedicated to combating gangs and other criminal groups confiscated cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and fentanyl and arrested more than 70 people who were identified as gang members since it was created in October. Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said the department began considering a...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man indicted on murder charges in Blendon Township shopping center parking lot shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot last month was indicted on murder charges. Franklin County Common Pleas court records say 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry was indicted on two counts of murder. The indictment also includes a count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Trial of man linked to killing of Columbus imam ends in mistrial

The trial of one of the men accused of being involved in the killing of a Columbus imam ended this week in a mistrial when a Franklin County jury couldn’t reach a verdict. Isaiah Brown-Miller was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection to the December 2021 shooting death of Mohamed Hassan Adam, an imam in Central Ohio’s Muslim community. His body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor Avenues.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Car crashes into east Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An out-of-control car crashed into an east Columbus house early Thursday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Beechwood Road and Carolwood Avenue. Police said the car smashed through a utility pole, bringing wires down and then hit the carport...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man critically injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Arborwood Court. Arriving officers found the man at the location suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to Riverside...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison

A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Major improvements are coming to parts of East Livingston Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus is getting millions of dollars to help bring safety improvements to a section of East Livingston Avenue. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city $12 million to help repair what residents call a dangerous stretch of East Livingston Ave. The money will help design and construct changes to make it safer to walk, bike and drive along the road.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

