Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
cwcolumbus.com
Man arrested in connection with well-known Columbus restaurant owner's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a bar in far northeast Columbus was arrested Friday. Armando Flores, 25, was charged with murder by Columbus police after 51-year-old Rudy Tirado Gonzalez was shot and killed at the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 23.
WTRF
Ohio baby died in bathtub from drowning because mother left child unattended, corner says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from...
wosu.org
Columbus police's gang unit has made dozens of arrests since October formation
A Columbus police unit dedicated to combating gangs and other criminal groups confiscated cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and fentanyl and arrested more than 70 people who were identified as gang members since it was created in October. Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said the department began considering a...
Man indicted on murder charges in Blendon Township shopping center parking lot shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot last month was indicted on murder charges. Franklin County Common Pleas court records say 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry was indicted on two counts of murder. The indictment also includes a count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
wosu.org
Trial of man linked to killing of Columbus imam ends in mistrial
The trial of one of the men accused of being involved in the killing of a Columbus imam ended this week in a mistrial when a Franklin County jury couldn’t reach a verdict. Isaiah Brown-Miller was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection to the December 2021 shooting death of Mohamed Hassan Adam, an imam in Central Ohio’s Muslim community. His body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor Avenues.
Columbus Division of Police piloting new unit to identify gang members
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is setting its sights on ending gang violence in the city, including through a pilot program for a new special unit called Gang Enforcement. But after Memphis law enforcement officials deactivated a similar team in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, some people are questioning the […]
myfox28columbus.com
Car crashes into east Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An out-of-control car crashed into an east Columbus house early Thursday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Beechwood Road and Carolwood Avenue. Police said the car smashed through a utility pole, bringing wires down and then hit the carport...
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
Judge declares mistrial against man charged in death of Columbus imam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mistrial was declared in the case of a man charged in connection with the death of a Columbus imam two years ago. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said it will make a decision in the coming days if there will be a re-trial for 23-year-old Isaiah Brown-Miller.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
Man beaten, threatened with gun during Ohio robbery caught on camera
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance cameras caught two suspects beating and robbing a man at a carry-out in the South Side. The victim was approached in the cooler bay of a carry-out in the 1500 block of Frebis Ave. by two suspects around 2 p.m. on Jan. 22, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
Man critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Arborwood Court. Arriving officers found the man at the location suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to Riverside...
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
Police looking for missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus. Renee Lynne Benedetti was reported missing in the area of Morse Road and Georgetown Road on Wednesday and has been missing for several days, according to police. Benedetti is 5 feet, 2...
WHIZ
Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison
A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
Major improvements are coming to parts of East Livingston Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus is getting millions of dollars to help bring safety improvements to a section of East Livingston Avenue. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city $12 million to help repair what residents call a dangerous stretch of East Livingston Ave. The money will help design and construct changes to make it safer to walk, bike and drive along the road.
