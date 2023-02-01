The trial of one of the men accused of being involved in the killing of a Columbus imam ended this week in a mistrial when a Franklin County jury couldn’t reach a verdict. Isaiah Brown-Miller was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection to the December 2021 shooting death of Mohamed Hassan Adam, an imam in Central Ohio’s Muslim community. His body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor Avenues.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO