tapinto.net
Sayreville Police Seek Help from Public to Find Councilwoman's Killer
SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Sayreville police department is asking for the public's help to find the killer of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour who was murdered Wednesday evening, Feb. 1 outside of her home. She was gunned down while still in her car and pronounced dead at the scene. In particular, the...
tapinto.net
Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Rasheed Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot.
tapinto.net
Berkeley Heights Police Department Promotes Three Officers
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Three officers in the Berkeley Heights Police Department received promotions in front of friends, family, township officials, and a contingent of active and retired police officers. William Ives was promoted from lieutenant to captain, Frank Mea was promoted from detective sergeant to lieutenant and Brian Nigro...
tapinto.net
HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES
THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT SOCIAL MEDIA REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief. READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home...
tapinto.net
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in...
tapinto.net
Child Pedestrian Struck in Summit Crosswalk; Driver Issued Summons
SUMMIT, NJ - A 10-year-old pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle this morning while in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest and Woodland Avenues. Summit Police Department responded to the incident at 8:15 a.m. at Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School on 52 Woodland Avenue where they found the boy, who had suffered a leg injury. The victim reported that he was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest Avenue and Woodland Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle; he walked to the school for assistance.
tapinto.net
Nutley Police Department Blotter Jan 28 to Feb 3, 2023
Fraud – The victim reported their new credit card had not arrived as expected and reported such to the financial institution who told the victim to wait a few more days for the new card to arrive. Two days later, the victim received alerts that the card was activated and used at a Costco for a charge of $2,600.00, which was not made by the victim.
tapinto.net
Chief Luthcke Retiring from Ridgewood Police
RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Chief Jacqueline Luthcke has told colleagues at village hall that she is retiring from the Ridgewood Police Department after serving the Ridgewood community for over 27 years, with more than six years leading the force. In a statement to TAPinto Ridgewood, Chief Luthcke said that her...
tapinto.net
Rahway Residents Among Those Arrested During Motor Vehicle Stop in Linden
LINDEN, NJ — Three adults and three juveniles are in custody after Linden Police located multiple handguns during a motor vehicle stop. On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m. police stopped the vehicle on the 1000 block of Summit Terr. During the stop, officers observed a handgun...
tapinto.net
Franklin Township: Watchung Resident Rescued from Mettlers Road Elevator Shaft
SOMERSET, NJ - A 38-year-old unnamed resident from Watchung was rescued from an elevator shaft inside an unnamed building on Mettlers Road, according to a news release. The Franklin Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call on Thursday afternoon at 2:28pm reporting an accident. FTPD officers, along with the Middlebush...
tapinto.net
Young Local Heroes: Gianna Santilli and Ja'mera Carter Saved Family Member's Lives as House Fire Spread.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ: There are two young heroes in Middletown, who quickly reacted to a fire and ultimately according to those there on the scene, "took action to save lives." It was 3:00 a.m., on Thursday morning, February 2, when the Middletown Township Fire Department was called to action for a house fire on Ideal Avenue, in northern Middletown.
tapinto.net
Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges
FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
tapinto.net
Vigil Set for Slain Councilwoman on Feb. 8
SAYREVILLE, NJ — A vigil has been arranged for Wednesday, Feb. 8th so the community can pay their respects to late Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, murdered this week in front of her townhouse. While police continue to hunt for her killer, the borough officials have scheduled a vigil on...
tapinto.net
Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in. Thank you for reading TAPinto...
tapinto.net
Clark Police Announce Arrest in ULTA Shoplifting Incidents
CLARK, NJ – The Clark Police Department on Feb. 3 announced that an arrest has been made following an investigation into two shoplifting incidents that occurred at the ULTA store located in Clark Commons. According to police, on Dec. 24, 2022, a store manager observed a woman placing 16...
tapinto.net
Brooklyn Man Steals $6,000 of Apple Store Merchandise from the Mall at Short Hills
MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn police responded to Nordstrom at the Mall at Short Hills for a report of theft on January 13, according to the Millburn police blotter. Store associates told police that an employee, Deja Davis, age 30 of East Orange created a fraudulent return of a merchandise to a gift card, valued at $435. Police Officer Salemi arrested Deja and charged her with theft by deception. She was later released on her own recognizance.
tapinto.net
Temple Ner Tamid Firebombing Suspect in FBI Custody According to Mayor Venezia
BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- In a Facebook post Mayor Michael said that there was a break in the Temple Ner Tamid case. "I’m proud to announce that the suspect in the Temple Ner Tamid firebombing is in the custody of the FBI and Bloomfield Police Department. More information to follow." On...
tapinto.net
Four Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days for Morris County in 2023
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) announced it will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday...
tapinto.net
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place
I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
tapinto.net
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
