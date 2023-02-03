Thursday, February 2 Weather – Warming Trend Takes A Pause

Boy was the sunshine and warmer temperatures welcome. It also put a dent in the blanket of snow and sleet that’s been present since the beginning of the week. Thursday’s warming trend will take a pause Friday thanks to an arctic attack that arrives tonight.

Temperatures will tumble back into the teens by morning with wind chills falling into the single digits. The saving grace to colder temperatures Friday, abundant sunshine from start to finish. And, afternoon highs will get back above freezing with mid to upper 30s common.

Slick spots will continue to cause issues tonight into Friday morning, especially south of Hwy. 60. The sunshine and above-freezing temperatures Friday afternoon will continue to work on the sleet and snow that remains on the ground.

The warm-up will resume Saturday and accelerate into Monday of next week. All in all, a good-looking weekend ahead. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mainly sunny skies Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, but it will come with breezy south winds. Sunday looks nicer with lighter winds and highs near 60°.

We’ll kick off next week with highs in the 60s Monday ahead of wetter, cooler weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

