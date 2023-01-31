ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamas, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

Young readers can take flight with ‘Olé’s Dark Sky Journey’

Utah has the world’s most certified International Dark Sky Parks, so children’s book author and Park City resident Melissa Marsted wanted to showcase as many as possible in her new book “Ole’s Dark Sky Journey.”. In doing so, Marsted created the character Olé, a Mexican Spotted...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City-area Olympic input: Games ‘will only benefit those in a certain wealth bracket’ or ‘Let’s do it’

Some in the greater Park City area see a second Winter Olympics in the state as an event that could bring transportation improvements and upgrades to the mountain resorts. But the opinions collected during a series of gatherings in 2022 centered on the Games efforts illustrate there are also worries about the long-term impact another Olympics could have on Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Former U-2 spy plane pilot will talk about his flying days￼

Contrary to popular belief, the United States’ U-2 Spy Plane program did not come to a halt when Francis Gary Powers was shot down and eventually imprisoned for nearly two years in what was then called the Soviet Union in 1960. Parkite Frank “Fuzzy” Furr should know. He flew...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

PC Tots welcomes a new executive director￼

PC Tots is a nonprofit that provides high-quality, affordable, safe early education and child care for the workforce of Park City and greater Summit County, and Sue Banerjee is excited to be its new executive director. “I’m super excited to be here at PC Tots,” she said. “This is an...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Council approves plan to build a dedicated pickleball facility￼

The Park City Council on Thursday gave the go-ahead to a plan to expand recreational facilities that includes constructing a complex with two dozen pickleball courts. Pickleball players have asked council members to prioritize building a dedicated facility for their sport so they don’t have to compete with tennis for court time.
PARK CITY, UT

