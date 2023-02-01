Read full article on original website
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus: Billy Corgan & Vince McMahon Have Great Creative Minds
Tyrus spoke in a recent interview about the similarities between Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter, and his current boss, NWA owner Billy Corgan. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was a guest of the MuscleManMalcolm podcast to talk about his time in pro wrestling. In addition to working for Corgan and McMahon, Tyrus also wrestled for Dixie Carter. The former Funkasaurus said that Corgan shared Dixie’s care for the professional wrestling product. As for similarities between Corgan and McMahon, Tyrus cited their creativity and allowing him to be in control of his own destiny.
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
bleedingcool.com
WWE SmackDown Preview Finds Roman Reigns on the Warpath Tonight
It's our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we will hear from Roman Reigns after the demise of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. The stunning ending of last Saturday's Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns victorious over challenger Kevin Owens, thus continuing his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Tribal Chief, as during his post-match destruction of Owens, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn found his soul and turned on Reigns, walloping him with a steel chair. Further complicating things for The Bloodline was Jey Uso seemingly taking Zayn's side and turning his back on his family. With The Bloodline entirely in disarray, how will Reigns respond on tonight's SmackDown?
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo
On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.
wrestlinginc.com
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Has Backstage Heat Following The Royal Rumble
This past Saturday night, Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Bobby Lashley and went on a rampage outside the ring. However, it turns out the spot that saw referee Eddie Orengo pushed over the barricade wasn’t planned, and Lesnar subsequently has heat, according to Fightful Select, for injuring the ringside official accidentally. The report also noted that this actually caused WWE to change plans during the match, as Orengo was supposed to be the referee acknowledging Cody Rhodes as the winner.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Wanted X-Rated Addition To WWE Logo
Vince McMahon wanted to make an unusual addition to what would go on to become one of the most iconic WWE logos. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Mike Sempervive recalled a story dating back from 1997, the early days of the Attitude era and the famous WWE “scratch” logo.
‘The Genius’ Lanny Poffo dead aged 68: WWE in mourning as legend and brother of Randy Savage passes away
WRESTLING legend Lanny Poffo, the brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage”, has died aged 68. The sad news was broken be fellow WWE icon “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan via Instagram on Thursday. Sharing several snaps of Poffo, he wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I've...
Macho Man's Real-Life Brother And WWE Wrestler Lanny 'The Genius' Poffo Has Died At 68
Lanny Poffo, known in the WWE as "The Genius" and as the real-life brother of Macho Man Randy Savage, has passed away at 68.
ComicBook
Sami Zayn Spears Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, Challenges for Title at Elimination Chamber
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was an odd one for The Bloodline, as despite winning at the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline was pretty somber at the start of the show. At the Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns after he told Zayn to attack a defeated Kevin Owens with a chair, and then Jey Uso walked out of the arena after the match as well. Tonight Reigns came out to address the crowd, but before the end of it all Zayn came out and attacked him, and then challenged him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That would soon be made into a reality, and it appears we will get a Title match at Elimination Chamber. Here's how it all went down.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Reportedly Suffered Injury In Match With AEW Stars
Japanese wrestling legend Keiji Muto, better known in the U.S. as The Great Muta, is nearing the end of his retirement tour. The four-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion announced last year that he would be hanging up his boots, with his final bout set to take place later this month at the Tokyo Dome against Tetsuya Naito. However, before the 60-year-old steps into the squared circle one last time, he will need to recover from a painful injury.
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Was Not WWE’s First Choice For WrestleMania 39 Main Event Match
WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania, and they are making rapid pace to the show of shows. Cody Rhodes’ big return at the Royal Rumble saw him pull down a massive win in the Alamodome. You never know what can happen as plans change in WWE, and it appears that Cody Rhodes might not have been WWE’s first choice.
CNBC
Vince McMahon open to leaving WWE for good if he sells the company, CEO Nick Khan says
World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon is open to departing the company if he finds the right sale partner, WWE CEO Nick Khan told CNBC. Khan predicted a sale process for WWE would last about three months. Khan said McMahon has told the board he is "100% open to transactions"...
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Defends Bloody Women’s Tag Team Street Fight On AEW Rampage
On the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho engaged in a bloody war against the team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Although Nightingale and Soho came out as the victors, Soho ended up losing quite a bit of blood during the matchup. Appearing on...
