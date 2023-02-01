ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Ready to Live in This Loungewear Set for the Foreseeable Future

By Suzy Forman
And the award for the coziest, chicest fashion trend goes to… matching loungewear sets ! To absolutely no one’s surprise. Co-ord sets have become extremely popular over the past couple of years, and there’s just no catching up to them when they’re in the form of a soft sweatsuit!

Of course, classic sweatsuits are the antithesis of fashion. We never thought they’d come this far. But then we see something like this Fixmatti set come along and we couldn’t be more obsessed!

Get the Fixmatti Knitted High-Neck Sweater Wide Leg Pant 2-Piece Sweatsuit for just $52 at Amazon!

First piece in this set is a pullover sweater top. It has a high, mock neckline with an “unfinished” look for that effortlessly elegant vibe, plus a seam heading down the center. It has ribbed sleeve cuffs, plus a tall ribbed hem with a slight high-low effect, a slit at each side.

Second you have the matching pants, which have a trendy wide leg silhouette, plus a stretchy elastic waistband to keep you comfy 24/7. We say 24/7 because you’ll seriously want to live in this set, day and night. It’s just too warm — too stylish!



This lounge set comes in nearly 30 colors, so you should have no problem finding a shade that speaks to you. If you’re into color-blocking, there are also multiple two-tone designs we absolutely love!

Of course, you can wear this set when you’re at home hanging out, working or napping, but since it has that modern sophistication to it, you can totally wear it out too. Wear it with sneakers or even opt for a pair of heeled booties and a sling crossbody bag. We’d also love to see this set with loafers and a slouchy beanie, or mules and a claw clip. Prepare for compliments no matter what — they’re incoming!



Reviewers Are Getting So Many Compliments on This Cutout Blouse

Read article

Not your style? Shop more from Fixmatti here and check out more Amazon Fashion finds here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

