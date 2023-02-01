Read full article on original website
Saratogian
PDT Market specialty grocery store set to open in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A specialty grocery store is opening soon in the Spa City with the debut of PDT Market – a place to eat, shop and learn. Set in the former Price Chopper Limited space at 55 Railroad Pl. in downtown Saratoga Springs, PDT Market’s opening is anticipated for later this month or in early March, according to creator Adam Foti.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
schenectadygov.com
Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced
2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) 2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) by: Sara Rizzo Posted: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:08 AM EST Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:09 AM EST SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants. Those who sampled at least 10 soups could vote on their favorite.
firefighternation.com
Saratoga Springs (NY) Fire Chief Placed on Paid Leave; Accused of Working for Two Departments
The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y. Feb. 3—SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph Dolan has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a complaint that he is employed by two fire departments. “It could be for as little as four days,” said James Montagnino, the...
Local matchmakers cut ribbon on Schenectady office
Becky Daniels and Gabby Fisher, founders of Micropolitan Matchmakers, a dating event, coaching, and matchmaking service founded in 2021, are opening a new office space in the Palette Coworking Community of downtown Schenectady.
Smithonian
You Can Travel in a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River
If you thought the term “red-carpet treatment” came from Hollywood, think again. The phrase actually began with railroads in the early 1900s, when the New York Central used crimson carpets to direct people boarding its luxurious 20th Century Limited, which it eventually advertised as “the most famous train in the world.”
brownstoner.com
A Hudson Row House and Former YWCA With a Stylish Makeover, Yours for $2.1 Million
Situated on the main thoroughfare of architecturally rich Hudson, N.Y., this recently renovated townhouse is one of a row with striking garland-adorned oriel bays and a construction date that research shows is a bit later than that usually ascribed. The dwelling at 516 Warren Street last sold in 2021 and, after a stylish renovation by its designer-owner that retained period interior details, it is back on the market.
New rustic tavern opens in Fulton County
Slate - A Rustic Tavern recently opened on January 27 in Fulton County. The tavern is located at 2401 Route 10 in Caroga Lake.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old
Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
On Feb. 4 - Tang Teaching Museum Family Saturday: Stained Glass Snowflakes
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College welcomes art-makers to the first Family Saturday of the new season, Family Saturday: Stained Glass Snowflakes, at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4. The program is suitable for children 5 and older accompanied by an...
New Seafood Eatery Opens This Week at old Harbor House Location in CP
Back in November, a popular seafood restaurant, the Harbor House announced it was closing its doors after fifty years. Locals were saddened to hear the news but the owners said that there were many factors that went into the decision. Shortly after the announcement, another well-known seafood restaurant announced they...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Flirtin’ With Disaster in Hudson Falls: Molly Hatchet Live at The Strand
HUDSON FALLS — They named themselves after a famous 17th-century axe murderess and released their self-titled debut album in 1978. Molly Hatchet, currently on a world tour, will stage a show at The Strand in Hudson Falls on Friday, March 17. Opening act is southern rock Beatin’ The Odds.
newyorkalmanack.com
Civil War in the Mohawk Valley: The Battle of Oriskany
General Nicholas Herkimer led the 800-strong Tryon County Militia force in relief of Fort Stanwix. Yet his own younger brother Johan Jost Herkimer was a captain in the Indian Department with Barry St. Leger’s British force that laid siege to the fort and participated in the ambush known as the Battle of Oriskany, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire eight year conflict.
Off the Beaten Path: The Potter Hill Barn
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Hoosick Falls, you’ll find a brown and red barn with a friendly staff waiting to greet you! Christine Still opened The Potter Hill Barn in 1994 to bring her love of country home accents to her community. Here it’s all about country primitive with a twist! From pottery […]
New Thai restaurant opens on Central Ave in Albany
Thai Garden, located at 338 Central Avenue in Albany, is officially open for business. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Dueling Petitions - Changes Coming to Union Ave.
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Changes are coming to Union Avenue. A public meeting scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 9 may go a long way in determining the substance of those alterations along one of the Spa City’s most notable thoroughfares. Already decided: the NYS Department of Transportation will...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body
Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
St. Helen Of The Cross Old Catholic Chapel & Ministries Now Holding Services At New Ballston Spa Location
BALLSTON SPA — A new church has established its roots in Ballston Spa, featuring a congregation led by an area native. St. Helen of the Cross Old Catholic Chapel and Ministries held its first service on Jan. 8. The Very Reverend Canon Richard Russo, a member of The Society of Mercy, said the location “literally just found me.”
