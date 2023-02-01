ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Olive Tribune

WCC, Smithfield Foods finalists for national partnership award

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has named Wayne Community College and Smithfield Foods as finalists for a national award. The two are up for a 2023 Awards of Excellence in the Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership category for the apprenticeship program they developed and share. “It is an honor for...
GOLDSBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Early College senior a finalist for A&T’s merit scholarships

K’la Green has had her heart set on going to North Carolina A&T University since she was an eighth grader. Now, her achievements at Lenoir County Early College High School could get her to A&T on a full scholarship. With one application, K’la qualified for the university’s three top...
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Wayne County School Board Names Interim Superintendent

GOLDSBORO – The Wayne County Board of Education has reached an agreement with Dr. Michael D. Priddy to serve as Interim Superintendent following the retirement of Dr. David A. Lewis, effective April 1, 2023. Dr. Priddy has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in education and has previously served...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
beckersasc.com

ECU Health closing 5 outpatient clinics: What ASCs need to know

Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five outpatient clinics. 1. The closure is a part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the health system's long-term sustainability, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald. 2. The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, N.C., a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, N.C., an immediate...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wilson church to participate in Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine

WILSON, NC (WNCT) — Members of the special needs community are being celebrated this year. Night to Shine will be held at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church in Wilson. It’s an event sponsored and started by the Tim Tebow Foundation. “It’s basically a night for individuals with special needs that are 14 years and older. It […]
WILSON, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Mayor and City Manager Appointed to Board of Bradham’s Legacy

Correction: It was originally stated that Bengel owned The Birthplace of Pepsi store, but after further research, she is a managing partner for the Birthplace of Pepsi. Citizens voiced concerns over lack of transparency and process during last night’s special meeting of the New Bern Board of Aldermen (BOA) regarding the sale of 304 and 308 South Front Street aka “Talbots Lots.”
NEW BERN, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Investigation underway after bullet found in classroom

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found at an Onslow County middle school. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the bullet was found in a classroom at Dixon Middle School on Wednesday. Sheriff Chris Thomas said it was a pistol bullet and was found in the back of a classroom […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
CLAYTON, NC
WNCT

Housing developments coming to Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Town of Winterville is growing. There are nine development projects either under construction or preparing for construction to start. It’s all being done to match the steady population growth of that part of Pitt County. Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Winterville, Stephen Penn, said Pitt County’s growth is a […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

People & Places: C.D.’s Grill

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville has new option for high-speed internet

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet has finished setting up in Jacksonville, allowing residents and businesses to have access to multi-gigabit speeds. The company first announced that it would be providing services to the city in December 2021. A little over a year later, service is now available for installation. Residents are able to get two […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Another historical mystery put to rest

The large, stately home at 412 W. Main Street is most commonly known as the J.B. Fowle House. It was purchased by John Blackwell Fowle and his wife Elizabeth Taylor Fowle, in 1888. Historic writings up until now showed that the original home was built by W. H. Willard in 1816. But not so, says Brown Library Historian Stephen Farrell, after some investigative work following a recent discovery. “This all started when I came across a document penned by James O’Kelly Williams in 1818 to State Senator, Reading Grist,” said Farrell. “Williams, a member at the time of the House of Representatives, represented Beaufort and Hyde counties, was proposing that a canal be created from Plymouth to Washington to keep Washington from being overshadowed. There was an underlying fear that if a canal were to run south of Washington it would destroy all possibility of future growth.”
WASHINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy