Mount Olive Tribune
WCC, Smithfield Foods finalists for national partnership award
The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has named Wayne Community College and Smithfield Foods as finalists for a national award. The two are up for a 2023 Awards of Excellence in the Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership category for the apprenticeship program they developed and share. “It is an honor for...
neusenews.com
Early College senior a finalist for A&T’s merit scholarships
K’la Green has had her heart set on going to North Carolina A&T University since she was an eighth grader. Now, her achievements at Lenoir County Early College High School could get her to A&T on a full scholarship. With one application, K’la qualified for the university’s three top...
jocoreport.com
Wayne County School Board Names Interim Superintendent
GOLDSBORO – The Wayne County Board of Education has reached an agreement with Dr. Michael D. Priddy to serve as Interim Superintendent following the retirement of Dr. David A. Lewis, effective April 1, 2023. Dr. Priddy has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in education and has previously served...
beckersasc.com
ECU Health closing 5 outpatient clinics: What ASCs need to know
Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five outpatient clinics. 1. The closure is a part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the health system's long-term sustainability, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald. 2. The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, N.C., a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, N.C., an immediate...
'It's kind of eye-opening': Cumberland County uses Point-In-Time Count to survey homeless population
People in Cumberland County are volunteering for an initiative happening across the country to count how many people are living on the street.
Wilson church to participate in Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine
WILSON, NC (WNCT) — Members of the special needs community are being celebrated this year. Night to Shine will be held at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church in Wilson. It’s an event sponsored and started by the Tim Tebow Foundation. “It’s basically a night for individuals with special needs that are 14 years and older. It […]
newbernnow.com
New Bern Mayor and City Manager Appointed to Board of Bradham’s Legacy
Correction: It was originally stated that Bengel owned The Birthplace of Pepsi store, but after further research, she is a managing partner for the Birthplace of Pepsi. Citizens voiced concerns over lack of transparency and process during last night’s special meeting of the New Bern Board of Aldermen (BOA) regarding the sale of 304 and 308 South Front Street aka “Talbots Lots.”
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
Investigation underway after bullet found in classroom
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found at an Onslow County middle school. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the bullet was found in a classroom at Dixon Middle School on Wednesday. Sheriff Chris Thomas said it was a pistol bullet and was found in the back of a classroom […]
Another Wake County School On Code Red Lockdown After Threat
The school was locked down after a threat was made on social media.
cbs17
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
Housing developments coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Town of Winterville is growing. There are nine development projects either under construction or preparing for construction to start. It’s all being done to match the steady population growth of that part of Pitt County. Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Winterville, Stephen Penn, said Pitt County’s growth is a […]
Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
Dozens of doodles in need of foster families after rescue
Raleigh-based, Freedom Ride Rescue, posted on their social media with the urgent plea.
Jacksonville has new option for high-speed internet
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet has finished setting up in Jacksonville, allowing residents and businesses to have access to multi-gigabit speeds. The company first announced that it would be providing services to the city in December 2021. A little over a year later, service is now available for installation. Residents are able to get two […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Another historical mystery put to rest
The large, stately home at 412 W. Main Street is most commonly known as the J.B. Fowle House. It was purchased by John Blackwell Fowle and his wife Elizabeth Taylor Fowle, in 1888. Historic writings up until now showed that the original home was built by W. H. Willard in 1816. But not so, says Brown Library Historian Stephen Farrell, after some investigative work following a recent discovery. “This all started when I came across a document penned by James O’Kelly Williams in 1818 to State Senator, Reading Grist,” said Farrell. “Williams, a member at the time of the House of Representatives, represented Beaufort and Hyde counties, was proposing that a canal be created from Plymouth to Washington to keep Washington from being overshadowed. There was an underlying fear that if a canal were to run south of Washington it would destroy all possibility of future growth.”
carolinajournal.com
Captain Stanley’s Seafood fights to stay afloat, as Harris touts Biden economy in Raleigh visit
Small businesses, like Captain Stanley’s Seafood Restaurant in Raleigh, are vital to the U.S. economy. So much so they are called the “backbone of America.”. The restaurant has been a fixture on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh since 1986. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees make up...
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
