ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelocalnews.com

South Jersey Yacht Sales announces capital improvements

South Jersey Yacht Sales has announced plans for capital improvements to its showroom and service area at 680 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. George C. Robinson III, president and owner, said the improvements are a continuation of the company’s commitment to upgrade the 12-plus-acre facility after acquiring the site in late 2020.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Philly developer proposes luxury resort lodge in Cape May County

Philadelphia-based developer Brickstone Realty will pursue the construction of an offshore resort in Cape May County in the coming years, planning documents show. The 30-acre parcel for the proposed Clermont Lodge is in Dennis Township, about ten miles west of Sea Isle City. The wooded site, currently undeveloped land, is located off the busy intersection of New Jersey Routes 9 and 83.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
trentonnj.org

City of Trenton Announces Code Blue Alert

Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora has declared a Code Blue alert for the City of Trenton for Friday, February 3, 2023, and Saturday, February 4, 2023. A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert may be declared when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

In small Atlantic County borough, GOP appears to have stolen a Democratic seat

Update: Buena Republicans have acknowledged their lack of understanding of the statute. Richard Giovinazzi will be removed and Democrats will submit three names. There will be a special election for the unexpired term in November. Gina Andaloro was elected to the Buena Borough Council in 2021 as a Democrat, switched...
downbeach.com

Atlantic County offers assistance for caregivers

Caring for an elderly or functionally impaired family member or friend can result in added responsibilities and overwhelming stress. But help is available. Atlantic County offers assistance to eligible caregivers who provide uncompensated daily care to an adult 18 years of age or older who has functional impairments resulting from an accident, illness or natural aging process.
tourcounsel.com

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

In N.J. county with only 4 supermarkets, farm gets $100K to help solve ‘food desert’ problem

Salem County, tucked away in New Jersey’s westernmost corner, is the state’s smallest county. But, it boasts the most farmland in the Garden State. Despite the abundance of food growing around them — on more than 41,000 acres of preserved farmland across the county, according to state data — some residents struggle with food access due to a severe lack of local supermarkets.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's Going On This Weekend In Bordentown and Burlington County

BORDENTOWN, NJ — While the winter season does not include the amount of activities that we get to experience in the spring, summer and fall, there are several events happening in Bordentown and Burlington County this weekend that may interest you.  Trinity's Treasures Sale Set for Saturday: Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting a "Trinity's Treasures" sale this weekend that will help the Church support community members in need. The sale will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 9AM to 1PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City. The Trinity's Treasures sale will feature clothing and shoes for the entire family,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Bellmawr’s Former Coral Reef Property Sold For $600,000

The property that was once home to the popular bar/restaurant the Coral Reef in Bellmawr officially sold in late January for $600,000. The sale of the property did not include the un-sited plenary liquor license, which was transferred via probate in August, 2022. This is a developing story and as...
BELLMAWR, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy