Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Sobre Mesa, DAMNFiNE pizza, Spinning Bones
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 14, airs Thursday, February 2, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In downtown Oakland, Sobre Mesa creates an urban neighborhood paradise with lush, tropical greenery, creative cocktails, and...
"Tales of the Town" | CA Housing Deadline | Castro District
A new film titled Tales of the Town travels 100 years in Oakland's political and cultural history. The creators are the hosts of Hella Black Podcast, who have been engaged in social activism in Oakland for many years. Guests:. Abbas Muntaqim, Hella Black Podcast co-host. Delency Parham, Hella Black Podcast...
New Bill Could Bring Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes to California
Assemblymember Matt Haney thinks he might have a new way to lure visitors to San Francisco and other places in California: cannabis cafes, like the ones that draw thousands of tourists to Amsterdam each year. On Friday, Haney introduced legislation to make it easier for cannabis dispensaries to sell food...
Inside the Long, Uphill Battle to Unionize Workers at One Large Bay Area Nonprofit
Eva Cisneros loves her job at the Felton Institute, a nonprofit that has provided a range of mental health and social services across the Bay Area for more than 130 years. "It gives me a lot of joy when [my clients] reach a milestone. Even when we finish a Social Security application, that's a huge accomplishment,” said Cisneros, an employment and education specialist at the organization's early psychosis program. “I always call it 'the little wins.' You have to get those little wins.”
Judge to Allow Evictions at Long-Running Oakland Homeless Encampment, Residents Vow to Fight
A federal judge said Friday he would allow the city of Oakland to begin evicting residents of the Wood Street Commons, one of Oakland’s longest-running settlements of unhoused people. Residents vowed to continue fighting. They were meeting Friday afternoon to determine next steps. “We’re not getting off this [expletive]...
House of Seiko’s Inaugural Show Revels in Subtlety and Process
It’s easy to point to the losses in the Bay Area visual arts scene. But for as many closings as we’ve experienced, there have been — and hopefully always will be — inaugural shows, expansions and anniversaries to celebrate. When Delaplane, a narrow space on San Francisco’s 14th Street, closed up shop in March 2022, its final group show was exultant, with crowds spilling onto the sidewalk and street.
East Palo Alto Searches for Storm Recovery Money, and a Long-Term Flooding Fix
East Palo Alto is dealing with the aftermath of January’s big storms, and residents living with the consequences of flooding want a long-term fix so it never happens again. On New Year’s Eve, a storm parked over the peninsula, drenching it with nearly 4 inches of rain, flooding Highway 101, downing trees and leaving thousands without power. In East Palo Alto, water spilled over San Francisquito Creek banks into a neighborhood on the western edge of the city.
A New Exhibit Celebrates Xerox Art, Zines and DIY Culture in the Bay
There are some true treasures in the new exhibit Positively Charged: Copier Art in the Bay Area Since the 1960s. Spread across two venues — San Francisco’s Main Library and the San Francisco Center For the Book — Positively Charged traces how the advent of the photocopier inspired artists and bolstered a variety of activist communities.
‘Triple Threat’ Bay Area Bluegrass Musician Goes for Grammy Gold
Singer and guitarist Molly Tuttle has been lighting up the bluegrass music scene with her third album, Crooked Tree — and she’s got two Grammy nominations this year to prove it. One is for Best Bluegrass Album and one is for the coveted Best New Artist award — making her the first bluegrass artist to be nominated in the latter category.
Feds Grant Reprieve on Laguna Honda Patient Transfers Until May
Federal regulators have agreed to continue to hold off on patient discharges and transfers out of Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center until at least May 19, 2023, San Francisco officials confirmed on Wednesday. The reprieve comes just one day ahead of when the pause on patient transfers was set...
Nomadic Press, a ‘Chosen Family’ For Queer and BIPOC Writers, Closes Up Shop
After 12 years of publishing marginalized BIPOC and queer writers, the nonprofit Nomadic Press announced on Jan. 30 that it will be closing. In an Instagram post, the Oakland-based independent publishing house cited a “big drop in sales” as well as a decrease in other sources of funding for the decision. There are a dozen new titles confirmed to be published in February, and all existing books on Nomadic Press’ website will be available to order until Feb. 28.
