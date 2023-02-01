Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO) where we have detected an approximate $435.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 467,000,000 to 475,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of DGRO, in trading today Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) is up about 0.1%, McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) is up about 0.1%, and Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) is lower by about 2.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the DGRO Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of DGRO, versus its 200 day moving average:

1 DAY AGO