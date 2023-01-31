Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maplewood Library announces 2023 Maplewood Literary Award recipient
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Library has announced that Eliza Minot will be the recipient of the 2023 Maplewood Literary Award, which will be a highlight of the library’s ninth annual Ideas Festival. Minot is the author of the critically acclaimed novels “The Tiny One” and “The Brambles,” published...
West Orange HS alumnus awarded short film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2010 alumnus Matt Stryker, a film editor, director and producer, continues to impress the film industry, taking the Sundance Film Festival Short Film Program 3 Grand Jury Prize on Jan. 27 for “When You Left Me On That Boulevard.”
Public is invited to help the homeless through townwide collection drive
WEST ORANGE, NJ — CollecTeens, a student-run charitable group composed of students at West Orange High School, is holding a collection drive at all of the public schools in West Orange, except Redwood Elementary School, from Feb. 6 through 17 that will benefit the homeless through a charitable organization called Help4All.
Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park is complete
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 27 that the project to create the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park in Newark is complete. Named for the retired state senator from the 28th Legislative District, the modern facilities at the complex will be the home fields for the Essex County Schools of Technology athletic teams as well as be open to the public.
A great show and all that jazz from the Gas Lamp Teens Players this weekend
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Gas Lamp Teens Players will present the musical “Chicago” on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. The show will be co-directed by Kristy Graves and Stephen R. Buntrock and staged at Ridgewood Avenue School, 235 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge. To purchase tickets, visit gaslampplayers.org/vlt26705.htm.
Marion Decker
Marion Decker (Schmidt), 90, of Verona died peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023, surrounded by her family. Marion was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and grew up in Bloomfield with her parents Charles and Frances (Gosman) Schmidt and her 7 brothers and sisters Joan Person, Barbara Wurm (deceased), Charles Schmidt (deceased), James Kuhl (deceased), George Schmidt, Walter Kuhl (deceased), and Daniel Schmidt (deceased) .
Belleville celebrates the Year of the Rabbit
BELLEVILLE, NJ — In step with the town’s history, the Belleville Historical Society held a Lunar New Year celebration to welcome the Year of the Rabbit at the Belleville Public Library. The first Chinese community in this part of the United States was not in New York City,...
Protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols in Newark rally
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — To express their grief and anger over the death of Tyre Nichols, area residents gathered in Newark on Jan. 28 to demand justice for Nichols, who was beaten to death by five police officers in Memphis, Tenn. On Jan. 7, five police officers from the...
Molotov cocktail hurled at Bloomfield synagogue; Clifton man arrested
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Sunday, Jan. 29 — just two days after International Holocaust Remembrance Day — antisemitism was on clear display in Essex County, when an unknown individual hurled a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for the crime, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
TBZ’s great prognosticator sees her shadow, predicts more cold weather
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex Edwina, Turtle Back Zoo’s resident groundhog, saw her shadow and is predicting another six weeks of colder weather. Essex Edwina made her prediction during Turtle Back’s annual Groundhog Day celebration on Feb. 2. She took over prognostication duties from her cousin Essex Ed last year. Essex Edwina also predicted the Philadelphia Eagles would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
Girl dies in fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision that resulted in the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to a Feb. 1 press release from the ECPO. On Jan. 31 at 6:44 p.m., Newark police notified CSIB of a...
