essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange accordionist, originally from Irvington, lives out her passion
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “When you have a passion, it’s not really a job,” said West Orange resident Rita Barnea, who has had a lifelong passion for the accordion. Currently celebrating her 15th year as editor of Accordion USA, an online publication, Barnea has a passion for the accordion whose roots go back to her earliest days. Her parents saw her talent at a very early age when, as a little girl growing up in Irvington, Barnea turned glasses of water into a musical scale, creating little songs as she tapped the glasses with a spoon.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange honors locals businesses to kick off 2023
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The city of East Orange held its 2023 Business Achievement Award Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with guest speaker Leslie A. Anderson, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Redevelopment Authority. At this event — which was presented by Mayor Ted R. Green; the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park is complete
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 27 that the project to create the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park in Newark is complete. Named for the retired state senator from the 28th Legislative District, the modern facilities at the complex will be the home fields for the Essex County Schools of Technology athletic teams as well as be open to the public.
essexnewsdaily.com
Protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols in Newark rally
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — To express their grief and anger over the death of Tyre Nichols, area residents gathered in Newark on Jan. 28 to demand justice for Nichols, who was beaten to death by five police officers in Memphis, Tenn. On Jan. 7, five police officers from the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Marion Decker
Marion Decker (Schmidt), 90, of Verona died peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023, surrounded by her family. Marion was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and grew up in Bloomfield with her parents Charles and Frances (Gosman) Schmidt and her 7 brothers and sisters Joan Person, Barbara Wurm (deceased), Charles Schmidt (deceased), James Kuhl (deceased), George Schmidt, Walter Kuhl (deceased), and Daniel Schmidt (deceased) .
essexnewsdaily.com
Grand jury declines to file charges against Newark police detective in Dorsey killing
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Carl Dorsey III, 39, of South Orange, who was shot and fatally wounded by a Newark police detective just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, according to a Jan. 26 press release from the New Jersey attorney general’s office.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia High School artists explore African masks in new exhibit
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Art students at Columbia High School joined forces with the social studies department for an exhibit in the Domarecki Art Gallery, spending a month building three-dimensional African masks in tandem with learning about them in class. In groups of three or four, students chose an African country and constructed their own version of the nation’s traditional masks, which are often used in rituals and ceremonies.
essexnewsdaily.com
Public is invited to help the homeless through townwide collection drive
WEST ORANGE, NJ — CollecTeens, a student-run charitable group composed of students at West Orange High School, is holding a collection drive at all of the public schools in West Orange, except Redwood Elementary School, from Feb. 6 through 17 that will benefit the homeless through a charitable organization called Help4All.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS alumnus awarded short film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2010 alumnus Matt Stryker, a film editor, director and producer, continues to impress the film industry, taking the Sundance Film Festival Short Film Program 3 Grand Jury Prize on Jan. 27 for “When You Left Me On That Boulevard.”
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Univ. continues its work to repatriate indigenous remains
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — ProPublica, a nonprofit journalism organization, recently published a database detailing the progress of museums and other institutions nationwide in returning indigenous people’s remains to their descendants’ tribes. According to the database, which tracks institutions that receive federal funding, Seton Hall University in South Orange is leading New Jersey institutions in the number of remains not made available for return at 13. Twenty remains have been made available for return, marking 61 percent of the university’s collection.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield actor brings Cassio to life in ‘Othello’
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — There is a new Shakespearian actor in town by the name of Matthew Iannone. He moved here from Brooklyn this past August and chose the township because of the Midtown Direct. From Feb. 1 to 25, he will perform in “Othello,” as Cassio, with the New Place Players. The limited engagement will be at Casa Clara, 218 E. 25th St. in New York City.
essexnewsdaily.com
Out Montclair to hold monthly dance parties, drag brunches
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Out Montclair, a nonprofit organization established in 2021 to provide community and support for LGBTQ people and allies, has announced a collaboration with Montclair restaurant and event space Porta to host a monthly dance party and monthly drag brunch to bring LGBTQ people and allies together in joy and solidarity.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville celebrates the Year of the Rabbit
BELLEVILLE, NJ — In step with the town’s history, the Belleville Historical Society held a Lunar New Year celebration to welcome the Year of the Rabbit at the Belleville Public Library. The first Chinese community in this part of the United States was not in New York City,...
essexnewsdaily.com
A great show and all that jazz from the Gas Lamp Teens Players this weekend
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Gas Lamp Teens Players will present the musical “Chicago” on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. The show will be co-directed by Kristy Graves and Stephen R. Buntrock and staged at Ridgewood Avenue School, 235 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge. To purchase tickets, visit gaslampplayers.org/vlt26705.htm.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘The Night Falls’ to premiere at Montclair State theater
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The world premiere of “The Night Falls” at Montclair State University’s Alexander Kasser Theater, 1 Normal Ave. in Montclair, presented by PEAK Performances, will be Thursday, Feb. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
Girl dies in fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision that resulted in the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to a Feb. 1 press release from the ECPO. On Jan. 31 at 6:44 p.m., Newark police notified CSIB of a...
essexnewsdaily.com
TBZ’s great prognosticator sees her shadow, predicts more cold weather
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex Edwina, Turtle Back Zoo’s resident groundhog, saw her shadow and is predicting another six weeks of colder weather. Essex Edwina made her prediction during Turtle Back’s annual Groundhog Day celebration on Feb. 2. She took over prognostication duties from her cousin Essex Ed last year. Essex Edwina also predicted the Philadelphia Eagles would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team falls to Newark Central
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team lost to Newark Central High School 60-42 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at home. Aniyah Brown had 11 points; Ava Barker had 10 points; Nyra Brown had 9 points; Gabrielle Kot had 5 points; Stella Schmidt and Michelle Hernandez each had 3 points; and Maya Mickens had 1 point for the Bengals, who moved to a 9-10 record on the season.
