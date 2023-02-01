ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
E! News

Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent

Austin Butler's burning love for his Elvis accent might be extinguished at long last. The actor, whose lingering Elvis Presley accent has sent the internet ablaze with questions, has finally dropped the vocal mannerisms of the late musician—at least for now. According to Dune actor Dave Bautista, Austin does...
E! News

Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"

Watch: Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon's Death a "Nightmare" Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip, which was filmed a day after Brandon's passing, Rickey candidly shared how "the sadness is setting in" on himself and the rest of the family in the wake of the tragic loss.
E! News

Priscilla Presley Vows to "Protect" Her Grandchildren After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Watch: Priscilla Presley's Emotional Tribute to Daughter Lisa Marie. Priscilla Presley has family on her mind. Nearly three weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's death, the actress honored her late daughter in a tribute while expressing her desire to "protect" the singer's surviving children: daughter Riley Keough and twin girls Finley and Harper Lockwood. (Lisa Marie shared Riley, 33, with first husband Danny Keough and her twins, 14, with fourth husband Michael Lockwood.)
E! News

MDLLA: See Josh Flagg's Extremely Uncomfortable Reunion With Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd

Watch: Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg Gives Divorce Update. It's safe to say Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are not the friendliest of exes. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and his estranged husband are coming face-to-face for the first time since they moved out of the home they once shared in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Feb. 2 episode, and the meeting is just as uncomfortable as you'd expect.
E! News

Mario Cantone Tells How And Just Like That... Season 2 Keeps Willie Garson's Memory Alive

Watch: "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION. And just like that, it's almost time for the Sex and the City revival to be back on your television screens. Mario Cantone has teased what to expect from And Just Like That... when it eventually returns for season two. He spoke exclusively to E! News at the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City where he discussed filming without his late co-star, Willie Garson.
E! News

Inside Jennifer Grey's Grueling Transformation Into Gwen Shamblin

Watch: How Jennifer Grey Transformed Into Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime Movie. Jennifer Grey describes Gwen Shamblin's saga as "a hair story." In Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, premiering Feb. 4, the Dirty Dancing star transforms into Shamblin, the spiritual leader who founded the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church and the Weigh Down Workshop.
E! News

Mandy Moore's Heartwarming Video With Sons Gus and Ozzie Is Sweet as Candy

Watch: Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Message to Kids in Gymboree Campaign. As part of Gymboree's 2023 spring campaign, brand ambassador Mandy Moore—along with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their two sons, Gus, 23 months, and Ozzie, 3 months—are featured in heartwarming footage showcasing their best matching looks altogether.
E! News

E! News

