Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent
Austin Butler's burning love for his Elvis accent might be extinguished at long last. The actor, whose lingering Elvis Presley accent has sent the internet ablaze with questions, has finally dropped the vocal mannerisms of the late musician—at least for now. According to Dune actor Dave Bautista, Austin does...
Priscilla Presley Speaks Out Amid Legal Battle Over Lisa Marie's Trust
Priscilla Presley is calling out suspicious minds amid her legal battle for control of Lisa Marie Presley's trust. The 77-year-old, who is the ex-wife of music legend Elvis Presley, recently filed...
Jessica Simpson Recalls a Secret Affair With a “Massive Movie Star”
Jessica Simpson just proved that this tea is made for spilling. The singer revealed that "a massive movie star" tried to seduce her, detailing the experience in her new short story for Amazon...
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Tarek El Moussa
Ring that Selling Sunset bell because this agent just closed the deal on expanding her family. Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa officially welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Jan. 31. They shared the news on Feb. 2 along with a photo of the little one in their arms.
Swarm Creator Discusses Having Malia Obama in the Writers' Room
Malia Obama went from the White House to the writers' room. The former First Daughter joined the writing staff of the upcoming Prime Video series Swarm—co-created by Donald Glover—it was revealed...
Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited During Her & Artem's Wedding
One very important person was missing from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's walk down the aisle. The couple exclusively revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of E! News their 2-year-old son Matteo...
1000-Lb. Sisters Clip: Tammy's Home Gets Ransacked by Intruder
Tammy Slaton's entire world has been rocked. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy's sisters Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton discover that Tammy's home...
Shania Twain Reveals Her Honest Opinions on Cher, Madonna & More Icons
There are some music artists that certainly impress Shania Twain. Fitting with the title of her new album Queen of Me—out Feb. 3—Shania gushed about her fellow music industry queens exclusively on...
Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"
Watch: Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon's Death a "Nightmare" Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip, which was filmed a day after Brandon's passing, Rickey candidly shared how "the sadness is setting in" on himself and the rest of the family in the wake of the tragic loss.
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Stylish Dress She Still Has From '90s Date With Ex Brad Pitt
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Still Has This Dress From '90s Date With Brad Pitt. Some things never go out of style—like a look back at Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt's romance. While they broke up almost three decades ago, the Goop mogul recently shared the dress she still has from their time together.
Priscilla Presley Vows to "Protect" Her Grandchildren After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Watch: Priscilla Presley's Emotional Tribute to Daughter Lisa Marie. Priscilla Presley has family on her mind. Nearly three weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's death, the actress honored her late daughter in a tribute while expressing her desire to "protect" the singer's surviving children: daughter Riley Keough and twin girls Finley and Harper Lockwood. (Lisa Marie shared Riley, 33, with first husband Danny Keough and her twins, 14, with fourth husband Michael Lockwood.)
MDLLA: See Josh Flagg's Extremely Uncomfortable Reunion With Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd
Watch: Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg Gives Divorce Update. It's safe to say Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are not the friendliest of exes. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and his estranged husband are coming face-to-face for the first time since they moved out of the home they once shared in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Feb. 2 episode, and the meeting is just as uncomfortable as you'd expect.
Ed Sheeran Shares "Turbulent" Chapter in His Personal Life During Instagram Return
Watch: Ed Sheeran Reflects on Taking a Break From the Spotlight. Ed Sheeran is thinking out loud about his lack of social media activity. After being relatively quiet on Instagram, the singer, 31, returned to the platform to have an honest conversation with his followers about his absence. "Hey guys,"...
Mario Cantone Tells How And Just Like That... Season 2 Keeps Willie Garson's Memory Alive
Watch: "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION. And just like that, it's almost time for the Sex and the City revival to be back on your television screens. Mario Cantone has teased what to expect from And Just Like That... when it eventually returns for season two. He spoke exclusively to E! News at the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City where he discussed filming without his late co-star, Willie Garson.
LaNisha Cole Slams Speculation She's Pregnant Again 4 Months After Welcoming Baby With Nick Cannon
LaNisha Cole is too blessed to be stressed by the haters. The model, who welcomed her first child Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with Nick Cannon in September, is setting the record straight on speculation that she is pregnant again. "No I am not pregnant again," LaNisha wrote on her Instagram...
Inside Jennifer Grey's Grueling Transformation Into Gwen Shamblin
Watch: How Jennifer Grey Transformed Into Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime Movie. Jennifer Grey describes Gwen Shamblin's saga as "a hair story." In Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, premiering Feb. 4, the Dirty Dancing star transforms into Shamblin, the spiritual leader who founded the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church and the Weigh Down Workshop.
John Legend Shares How His and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Luna and Miles Are Adjusting to Baby Esti
Watch: John Legend Shares Kids' Reaction to New Baby. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are officially a family of five. But when it came to welcoming their latest addition, newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, John admitted that he and his wife had one hesitation: how their kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, would react.
Ashley Greene Reveals What Goes Down in the Twilight Text Chain
More than 10 years after the end of the Twilight saga, the cast is still asking each other: "Where have you been, loca?" In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ashley Greene, who played Alice...
Mandy Moore’s Heartwarming Video With Sons Gus and Ozzie Is Sweet as Candy
Watch: Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Message to Kids in Gymboree Campaign. As part of Gymboree's 2023 spring campaign, brand ambassador Mandy Moore—along with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their two sons, Gus, 23 months, and Ozzie, 3 months—are featured in heartwarming footage showcasing their best matching looks altogether.
