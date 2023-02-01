Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Tia Mowry Celebrates Her Natural Hair On Instagram: ‘Let Black Hair Be Black Hair’
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to share an ode to Black women and Black hair.
Is Ciara 1, 2 Steppin’ Into Mother Of 4 Status? THIS Is Why Some Fans Have Predicted She’s Pregnant Again
Are Ciara and Russell adding a new pint-sized player to the Wilson team?. It wasn’t too long ago that we shared footage of Ciara and Russell Wilson considering adding a new addition to the family. Now fans have forecast a new star will appear in the adorable line upon seeing the singer’s physique in a new IG post.
Essence
Baby News: John Legend Introduces Daughter Esti And It’s A Girl For Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir
The crooner introduced he and Chrissy Teigen's new addition while Gucci Mane and Keyshia did a colorful gender reveal for fans. Congratulations are in order for John Legend and Gucci Mane, who are both celebrating their growing families!. This week (January 19), Legend debuted his newest daughter to the world...
Nia Long Spotted With Terrence J In Dubai
Nia Long made an appearance at Beyonce's performance in Dubai where the actress was spotted out with Terrence J.
Kaavia James Looks So Grown Up Discussing Her Report Card with Mom Gabrielle Union
When it comes to grades, Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James has some very strong opinions. The 4-year-old isn’t called Shady Baby for nothing! In the most adorable new Instagram video, Kaavia calmly discusses her report card with her mama, and it’s the Monday morning pick-me-up you need! “My report card got ‘yes!’” Kaavia tells the Truth Be Told actress in a new Instagram video. The preschooler is wearing a red polo-shirt with her curly hair in two ponytails on top of her head. She’s drinking a glass with ice and what looks like sweet tea on this Sunday catch-up with her...
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Her Most Painful Rejection and How It Helped Shape Her Success
“I’ve worked incredibly hard to feel the way I feel at 50." —Tracee Ellis Ross
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Pictures and Videos of Baby Shower
This weekend, multi-talented Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower. Palmer shared her baby shower with her many Instagram followers. The Akeelah and the Bee actress, donned a tan maxi dress, showing off her baby bump,...
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
Monica Shares A Stunning Family Photo With Her Beautiful Children
Monica took to Instagram to share a fashionable photo set of her family in honor of her son's 15th birthday.
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London looked stunning at the 'You People' premiere alongside an equally radiant Nia Long and Yung Miami.
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt Claps Back After LAMH Fan Comments on His Son Not Being Able to Talk Yet
Martell Holt’s latest romance has the attention of LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt probably didn’t think that his marriage would completely fall apart on the show. However, that is exactly how things played out after Melody Shari figured out that Martell was still messing around with his longtime mistress Arionne Curry. She decided to file for divorce during the height of the pandemic. And she confirmed that Martell told her he got Arionne pregnant after she filed. So it was just confirmation to her that moving on from the marriage was the right decision. As for Martell, he has a lot of regrets about his marriage unfolding the way that it did. And while he does still have some hope that he could reconcile with Melody in the near future, the odds don’t look too great. But he has moved on to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Sheree Whitfield.
hotnewhiphop.com
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
NeNe Leakes Reveals She Will Never Go Back To ‘RHOA’ After Legal Battle With Bravo
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been in a bitter court battle with Bravo over the past year and because of that, she confirmed she will not be going back to RHOA, RadarOnline.com has learned.Leakes recently appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked if should ever return to the show that put her name on the map.NeNe said, “I have no plans to come back. I feel like that ship has sailed and I’ve grown in so many ways. It’s just not something I am interested in doing anymore. That’s it.”There seems to be no animosity with...
TODAY.com
Naomi Campbell shares rare photos with her 20-month-old daughter
When your mom is Naomi Campbell, every walk probably feels like you're on the catwalk. The supermodel posted pictures and a video on Instagram Jan. 31 of walking through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with her 20-month-year-old daughter. Her baby girl, whose name has...
Tiffany Haddish responds after trolls demand she not be cast in ‘Girls Trip 2’
Tiffany Haddish has a message for Twitter sleuths who don’t want her cast in Girls Trip 2. The woman who rocketed to fame after the debut of the original incarnation of the blockbuster comedy said she’s not “concerned” about what people think. She lost a lot of Hollywood gigs after a woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her and comedian Aries Spears. The woman claimed the two comics committed pedophilia against her and her brother when they were kids while filming a cringe-inducing video.
Rickey Smiley Doesn’t ‘Know How People Survive’ The Death Of A Child After His Son Brandon Passes Away
'The Rickey Smiley Morning Show' remembered Brandon as "a comedian in his own right" who also starred in the TV One reality show 'Rickey Smiley For Real.'
Comments / 0