WEST ORANGE, NJ — “When you have a passion, it’s not really a job,” said West Orange resident Rita Barnea, who has had a lifelong passion for the accordion. Currently celebrating her 15th year as editor of Accordion USA, an online publication, Barnea has a passion for the accordion whose roots go back to her earliest days. Her parents saw her talent at a very early age when, as a little girl growing up in Irvington, Barnea turned glasses of water into a musical scale, creating little songs as she tapped the glasses with a spoon.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO