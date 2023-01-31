Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team falls to Newark Central
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team lost to Newark Central High School 60-42 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at home. Aniyah Brown had 11 points; Ava Barker had 10 points; Nyra Brown had 9 points; Gabrielle Kot had 5 points; Stella Schmidt and Michelle Hernandez each had 3 points; and Maya Mickens had 1 point for the Bengals, who moved to a 9-10 record on the season.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange honors locals businesses to kick off 2023
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The city of East Orange held its 2023 Business Achievement Award Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with guest speaker Leslie A. Anderson, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Redevelopment Authority. At this event — which was presented by Mayor Ted R. Green; the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia High School artists explore African masks in new exhibit
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Art students at Columbia High School joined forces with the social studies department for an exhibit in the Domarecki Art Gallery, spending a month building three-dimensional African masks in tandem with learning about them in class. In groups of three or four, students chose an African country and constructed their own version of the nation’s traditional masks, which are often used in rituals and ceremonies.
essexnewsdaily.com
Marion Decker
Marion Decker (Schmidt), 90, of Verona died peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023, surrounded by her family. Marion was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and grew up in Bloomfield with her parents Charles and Frances (Gosman) Schmidt and her 7 brothers and sisters Joan Person, Barbara Wurm (deceased), Charles Schmidt (deceased), James Kuhl (deceased), George Schmidt, Walter Kuhl (deceased), and Daniel Schmidt (deceased) .
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange accordionist, originally from Irvington, lives out her passion
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “When you have a passion, it’s not really a job,” said West Orange resident Rita Barnea, who has had a lifelong passion for the accordion. Currently celebrating her 15th year as editor of Accordion USA, an online publication, Barnea has a passion for the accordion whose roots go back to her earliest days. Her parents saw her talent at a very early age when, as a little girl growing up in Irvington, Barnea turned glasses of water into a musical scale, creating little songs as she tapped the glasses with a spoon.
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood Library announces 2023 Maplewood Literary Award recipient
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Library has announced that Eliza Minot will be the recipient of the 2023 Maplewood Literary Award, which will be a highlight of the library’s ninth annual Ideas Festival. Minot is the author of the critically acclaimed novels “The Tiny One” and “The Brambles,” published...
essexnewsdaily.com
A great show and all that jazz from the Gas Lamp Teens Players this weekend
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Gas Lamp Teens Players will present the musical “Chicago” on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. The show will be co-directed by Kristy Graves and Stephen R. Buntrock and staged at Ridgewood Avenue School, 235 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge. To purchase tickets, visit gaslampplayers.org/vlt26705.htm.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield actor brings Cassio to life in ‘Othello’
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — There is a new Shakespearian actor in town by the name of Matthew Iannone. He moved here from Brooklyn this past August and chose the township because of the Midtown Direct. From Feb. 1 to 25, he will perform in “Othello,” as Cassio, with the New Place Players. The limited engagement will be at Casa Clara, 218 E. 25th St. in New York City.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Univ. continues its work to repatriate indigenous remains
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — ProPublica, a nonprofit journalism organization, recently published a database detailing the progress of museums and other institutions nationwide in returning indigenous people’s remains to their descendants’ tribes. According to the database, which tracks institutions that receive federal funding, Seton Hall University in South Orange is leading New Jersey institutions in the number of remains not made available for return at 13. Twenty remains have been made available for return, marking 61 percent of the university’s collection.
essexnewsdaily.com
Protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols in Newark rally
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — To express their grief and anger over the death of Tyre Nichols, area residents gathered in Newark on Jan. 28 to demand justice for Nichols, who was beaten to death by five police officers in Memphis, Tenn. On Jan. 7, five police officers from the...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS alumnus awarded short film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2010 alumnus Matt Stryker, a film editor, director and producer, continues to impress the film industry, taking the Sundance Film Festival Short Film Program 3 Grand Jury Prize on Jan. 27 for “When You Left Me On That Boulevard.”
essexnewsdaily.com
Public is invited to help the homeless through townwide collection drive
WEST ORANGE, NJ — CollecTeens, a student-run charitable group composed of students at West Orange High School, is holding a collection drive at all of the public schools in West Orange, except Redwood Elementary School, from Feb. 6 through 17 that will benefit the homeless through a charitable organization called Help4All.
essexnewsdaily.com
Out Montclair to hold monthly dance parties, drag brunches
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Out Montclair, a nonprofit organization established in 2021 to provide community and support for LGBTQ people and allies, has announced a collaboration with Montclair restaurant and event space Porta to host a monthly dance party and monthly drag brunch to bring LGBTQ people and allies together in joy and solidarity.
essexnewsdaily.com
Girl dies in fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision that resulted in the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to a Feb. 1 press release from the ECPO. On Jan. 31 at 6:44 p.m., Newark police notified CSIB of a...
