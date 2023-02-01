ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

YouTube Gold: One Of Shane Battier’s Greatest Defensive Plays Came Against UNC

As Duke’s Saturday date with UNC draws closer, people all over the Triangle are getting geeked up - and, to be fair, beyond too. But it’s a little different around here because we live and breathe this stuff 365 days a year. You go to work and a friend there taunts you. The guy at the grocery store taunts you when he sees your hat. Your doctor has Sports Illustrated covers with his favorite team on the walls. If you’re lucky, it might even be your team.
Duke’s Worst Three Point Shooting Teams

For 36 years Duke teams posed a reliable threat from 3-point range. Usually there was at least one Blue Devil on the wing who could deliver a long-range dagger, often when the momentum-generating shot mattered most. The last time the Devils went without a made 3-pointer in a game was...
Duke Beats UNC If...

Saturday’s battle of Tobacco Road rivals might not be the Top 10 battle prognosticators expected in the preseason, but that it remains one of the biggest games yet in the college basketball season underlies the magnitude of the Duke-North Carolina rivalry. In such a competitive contest, it’s easy to over analyze the matchup for potential advantages, but I argue that the team that wins tomorrow will be the one that does the simple, obvious things better than the opponent. Case in point, I believe Duke wins tomorrows matchup if the following happens:
Duke Women Take Out Pitt In Cameron, 53-44

After a subpar outing at Florida State, Duke bounced back at home Thursday night with a 53-44 win over Pitt. Duke never trailed. It was a low-scoring game obviously. Pitt was just 17-55 for 30.9 percent. Duke was better, hitting 20-53, but that was still just 37.7 percent. Shayeann Day-Wilson...
Next Up For Duke Basketball - The Tar Heels

Next up for the Blue Devils are our old friends, the renowned scholars from Capel Hill, the Tar Heels (Pitt social media gets credit for Capel Hill). UNC has had an up and down season to be sure. With four starters back and favored to win the ACC, the Tar Heels have been an enigma.
Duke And UNC Is On Deck

We’ll get more into this weekend’s Duke-UNC game, but just a few points to start with. This is the first time that we can think of that neither team is ranked. Vic Bubas generally had his teams ranked in the early ‘60s’. Dean Smith had UNC consistently ranked from the mid-60’s until his retirement. Bill Foster had Duke up there for a couple of years and after Mike Krzyzewski took over, it was much more unusual for Duke to be unranked than ranked. While UNC struggled in the early post-Smith years, Duke had one of the most dominant stretches in ACC history. Roy Williams brought UNC back to prominence.
DBR Podcast # 483 - Down Go The Deacs

The Duke Basketball Report podcast is here with a breakdown of what worked and what didn’t as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visited Cameron Indoor. There was plenty to like, starting with Jeremy Roach’s first half, Tyrese Proctor draining some threes, and Derek Lively blocking shots while barely standing on his tiptoes.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
Car crashes into telephone pole, closes N Duke Street in Durham

WA car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down and closing N Duke Street between W Corporation Street and W Trinity Avenue. The driver left prior to officers arriving, but came back to the scene to talk with officers. He said he thought he had hit a tree when he crashed into the telephone pole.
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery

A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
