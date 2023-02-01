We’ll get more into this weekend’s Duke-UNC game, but just a few points to start with. This is the first time that we can think of that neither team is ranked. Vic Bubas generally had his teams ranked in the early ‘60s’. Dean Smith had UNC consistently ranked from the mid-60’s until his retirement. Bill Foster had Duke up there for a couple of years and after Mike Krzyzewski took over, it was much more unusual for Duke to be unranked than ranked. While UNC struggled in the early post-Smith years, Duke had one of the most dominant stretches in ACC history. Roy Williams brought UNC back to prominence.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO