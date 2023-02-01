Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
dukebasketballreport.com
YouTube Gold: One Of Shane Battier’s Greatest Defensive Plays Came Against UNC
As Duke’s Saturday date with UNC draws closer, people all over the Triangle are getting geeked up - and, to be fair, beyond too. But it’s a little different around here because we live and breathe this stuff 365 days a year. You go to work and a friend there taunts you. The guy at the grocery store taunts you when he sees your hat. Your doctor has Sports Illustrated covers with his favorite team on the walls. If you’re lucky, it might even be your team.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke’s Worst Three Point Shooting Teams
For 36 years Duke teams posed a reliable threat from 3-point range. Usually there was at least one Blue Devil on the wing who could deliver a long-range dagger, often when the momentum-generating shot mattered most. The last time the Devils went without a made 3-pointer in a game was...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Beats UNC If...
Saturday’s battle of Tobacco Road rivals might not be the Top 10 battle prognosticators expected in the preseason, but that it remains one of the biggest games yet in the college basketball season underlies the magnitude of the Duke-North Carolina rivalry. In such a competitive contest, it’s easy to over analyze the matchup for potential advantages, but I argue that the team that wins tomorrow will be the one that does the simple, obvious things better than the opponent. Case in point, I believe Duke wins tomorrows matchup if the following happens:
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Women Take Out Pitt In Cameron, 53-44
After a subpar outing at Florida State, Duke bounced back at home Thursday night with a 53-44 win over Pitt. Duke never trailed. It was a low-scoring game obviously. Pitt was just 17-55 for 30.9 percent. Duke was better, hitting 20-53, but that was still just 37.7 percent. Shayeann Day-Wilson...
dukebasketballreport.com
Next Up For Duke Basketball - The Tar Heels
Next up for the Blue Devils are our old friends, the renowned scholars from Capel Hill, the Tar Heels (Pitt social media gets credit for Capel Hill). UNC has had an up and down season to be sure. With four starters back and favored to win the ACC, the Tar Heels have been an enigma.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke And UNC Is On Deck
We’ll get more into this weekend’s Duke-UNC game, but just a few points to start with. This is the first time that we can think of that neither team is ranked. Vic Bubas generally had his teams ranked in the early ‘60s’. Dean Smith had UNC consistently ranked from the mid-60’s until his retirement. Bill Foster had Duke up there for a couple of years and after Mike Krzyzewski took over, it was much more unusual for Duke to be unranked than ranked. While UNC struggled in the early post-Smith years, Duke had one of the most dominant stretches in ACC history. Roy Williams brought UNC back to prominence.
dukebasketballreport.com
DBR Podcast # 483 - Down Go The Deacs
The Duke Basketball Report podcast is here with a breakdown of what worked and what didn’t as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visited Cameron Indoor. There was plenty to like, starting with Jeremy Roach’s first half, Tyrese Proctor draining some threes, and Derek Lively blocking shots while barely standing on his tiptoes.
Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class
The Eagles re-load with SEC and ACC talent coming to Durham in 2023.. The post Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
New tech in Durham schools makes some students, parents feel 'spied on'
DURHAM, N.C. — A new technology makes some students feel like they are being spied on while in the classroom. The software is called Gaggle. It monitors student activity on both school and personal devices – and the state approved it for use in any school system. Both...
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
Woman returned from North Carolina to face Mercer Co. charges
CELINA — Deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office this week returned a fugitive from North Carolina to face charges locally. According to Sheriff Jeff Grey two deputies traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper agreed to hand over Shelby Preslar to Mercer County authorities. Preslar,...
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
Indy Week
15 Minutes: William A. Darity Jr., Duke University Professor of Public Policy on Reparations for Black Americans
February is Black History Month, and the fight for reparations—the idea of repaying Black Americans for the losses they experienced during slavery, both financial and personal—is seeing a resurgence in the present day. Over the past few years, cities and states across the nation, including Asheville and Durham,...
Car crashes into telephone pole, closes N Duke Street in Durham
WA car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down and closing N Duke Street between W Corporation Street and W Trinity Avenue. The driver left prior to officers arriving, but came back to the scene to talk with officers. He said he thought he had hit a tree when he crashed into the telephone pole.
carolinajournal.com
Captain Stanley’s Seafood fights to stay afloat, as Harris touts Biden economy in Raleigh visit
Small businesses, like Captain Stanley’s Seafood Restaurant in Raleigh, are vital to the U.S. economy. So much so they are called the “backbone of America.”. The restaurant has been a fixture on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh since 1986. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees make up...
stnonline.com
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery
A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
