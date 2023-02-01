Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergAustin, TX
First Two Storey H-E-B to Open in Austin Next WeekAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Hoops Walk & Talk: Turnovers continue to plague Kansas State in home loss to Texas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State lost its third-straight Big 12 game on Saturday, falling 69-66 to Texas. K-State is now 18-5 on the season and 6-4 in the Big 12 after turning the ball over 19 times in the game and giving up 44 points to the Longhorns in the second half. The Wildcats will try to rediscover their winning ways on Tuesday night when TCU visits Bramlage Coliseum.
Report: Decision Reached On When Oklahoma, Texas Will Leave Big 12
Ever since Oklahoma and Texas announced their intentions to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, the two schools have been trying hard to accelerate the move and join in 2024 rather the scheduled date of 2025. But it appears that their efforts have been for naught. According to ESPN college football ...
Longhorns Atop Big 12 in On3 Recruiting Class Rankings
Longhorns top the Big 12 with No. 1 overall recruiting class ahead of the 2023 season.
Cornerback Leonard Moore In-Depth on Notre Dame Commitment
Round Rock (Texas) high school three-star cornerback Leonard Moore committed to Notre Dame today. The 6-2, 177-pounder from the class of 2024 chose the Fighting Irish over 14 other programs and Notre Dame is now ranked No. 2 nationally per the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. 247Sports National Analyst Gabe Brooks...
Texas Football: Ice storm delaying Warren Roberson’s announcement?
One of the biggest remaining targets for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class amid the late signing period is the highly touted four-star Red Oak (TX) safety and TCU Horned Frogs commit Warren Roberson. Texas has truly made Roberson’s recruitment a priority in the last few weeks. Head coach...
Texas Football: 3 biggest whiffs in the 2023 recruiting class
With the bulk of the 2023 recruiting cycle now in the rearview mirror for the Texas football program, it’s a good time to take a look back at what transpired for this class in the last year or so. Texas put together a really solid 2023 recruiting class, with a foundation built around the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
No. 7 Kansas State, No. 10 Texas clash in pivotal Big 12 matchup
A share of first place in the rugged Big 12 Conference is on the line Saturday as No. 10 Texas
seguintoday.com
Seguin’s Devin Matthews Makes College Commitment
(Seguin) — Seguin senior Devin Matthews announced on Twitter on Wednesday where he will be playing college football. The All-State return man and District 12-5A MVP tweeted that he has signed with Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lions are an FCS team. They play in the Southland Conference along with Incarnate Word out of San Antonio. A&M-Commerce is located 66 miles northeast of Dallas.
Report: Austin To Lose WGC-Match Play Casting Doubt Over Tournament's Future
Doubts emerge over future of WGC events with Austin reportedly set to lose the Match Play after this year
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
250 people dumpster dive outside Austin H-E-B for discarded, spoiled food, constable says
What was seen as an opportunity for about 250 scavengers outside of an H-E-B during the winter storm turned out be risky to their health more than anything, according to a constable.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
tourcounsel.com
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
A Mexican Woman Revealed The 'Best' Tacos In Austin & So Many Locals Are Agreeing With Her
Tacos are one of the most beloved dishes by Texans, and with so many iterations of them offered by local taquerias and restaurants, it can be hard to find "the best ones out there." One Mexican woman living in Texas took it to her TikTok account to reveal her fave...
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo
Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours
Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
