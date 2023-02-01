Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'
GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records. The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30.
wbrz.com
23-year-old arrested for murder after robbery turned into shooting
BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for the shooting death of a 21-year-old that stemmed from a robbery attempt in December 2022. According to documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, was arrested for first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the robbery and shooting of 21-year-old Timothy Chapman. The shooting happened on Dec. 19 at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard Dec. 19.
fox8live.com
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
cenlanow.com
Roseland man facing attempted murder charge in 2021 shooting
AMITE, La. (WGNO) — A Roseland man was found guilty by a jury of his peers in the case of a shooting that nearly killed his niece. On Aug. 5, 2021, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from someone reportedly witnessing 42-year-old Willie Joe London firing shots at his niece Roneca London and that she was seeking shelter behind a nearby house.
wbrz.com
Accused teenage carjacker charged as an adult in Southern student's killing
BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a Southern University student during a botched carjacking near the school's campus is being charged as an adult in the killing. Court records show De'Arius Ellis, who turns 17 next month, was formally charged...
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of Ascension Parish man on felony drug charges
KLOTZVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jyrah Jamard Bringier, 30, of Donaldsonville remains behind bars on after he was apprehended on Tuesday night. An officer tried to get Bringier to stop after the Ascension Parish man reportedly committed a traffic violation. Bringier did not comply and tried to get away from...
brproud.com
Daycare worker in East Baton Rouge Parish accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs,...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a suspect from Donaldsonville on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop. According to a news release, 30-year-old Jyrah Jamard Bringier was arrested Jan. 31 along Hwy. 1 near Klotzville. A narcotics officer reportedly observed a vehicle commit a...
an17.com
Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Pair accused of attempted armed robbery at BR gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a pair of men accused of attempted armed robbery. It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after 11 p.m. Two unknown suspects allegedly entered a gas station located at 15940 Tiger...
wbrz.com
Man found guilty of attempted murder; shot niece in stomach
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested in August for shooting his niece in the stomach was found guilty of attempted murder Monday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Willie London was arrested August 12, 2022. According to reports, London and his niece got in a fight August 5 over London driving drunk.
Six arrested after drug search by Mississippi agents nets marijuana, meth, cocaine and weapons
Mississippi narcotics agents arrested six people and seized marijuana, cocaine, meth and firearms during a drug search Tuesday. On Jan. 31, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Ave. and C C Bryant Dr. in McComb. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 170 grams of Marijuana, approximately 30 grams of Cocaine, approximately 6 grams of Methamphetamines, and three firearms.
Louisiana man gets life sentence 40 years after killing his wife
On Jan. 30, a man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife nearly four decades ago. After renewed interest in the case, Reginald Reed was arrested in June 2019 and found guilty of second-degree murder in November 2022. On Aug. 23, 1987, 26-year-old Selonia Reed’s...
2 women stabbed after man forces his way into home
BOGALUSA, La. — One woman was stabbed another woman was badly cut in a home invasion according to the Bogalusa Police Department. It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Monday in the 900 block of Mercedes Street in Bogalusa Louisiana. When officers arrived on the scene they called for EMS....
wbrz.com
Teenager arrested after shooting, killing woman riding in car with him
HAMMOND - A 19-year-old was arrested for murder after he pulled a gun on two other people in a car and shot one of them, killing her. An officer with the Hammond Police Department was flagged down by a driver Sunday night around 7 p.m. and said that the woman in the car with him had been shot. The woman, identified as 24-year-old Tori Banks, was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.
brproud.com
Chase on I-10 with baby in car ends in driver running over own leg
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was apprehended after a chase on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The chase started after the suspect allegedly failed to stop when asked by members of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said in...
wbrz.com
Nearly $150K, a pound of fentanyl and 5 guns seized in drug bust; bond set at nearly $1 million
BATON ROUGE - Nearly $150,000 in cash, five guns, a pound of fentanyl and more various drugs were found after deputies executed six search warrants in Baton Rouge. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the search warrants came after DEA agents conducted three controlled buys of drugs from Frank Beauchamp—who is currently out on bond for drug charges.
wbrz.com
Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says
CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
WDSU
Tickfaw man accused of molestation of a juvenile, police currently searching for him
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a Tickfaw resident who is being accused of molestation of a juvenile. Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, is currently wanted for three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bumgarden...
Comments / 0