Roseland, LA

wbrz.com

Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'

GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records. The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

23-year-old arrested for murder after robbery turned into shooting

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for the shooting death of a 21-year-old that stemmed from a robbery attempt in December 2022. According to documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, was arrested for first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the robbery and shooting of 21-year-old Timothy Chapman. The shooting happened on Dec. 19 at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard Dec. 19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
LULING, LA
cenlanow.com

Roseland man facing attempted murder charge in 2021 shooting

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — A Roseland man was found guilty by a jury of his peers in the case of a shooting that nearly killed his niece. On Aug. 5, 2021, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from someone reportedly witnessing 42-year-old Willie Joe London firing shots at his niece Roneca London and that she was seeking shelter behind a nearby house.
ROSELAND, LA
wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a suspect from Donaldsonville on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop. According to a news release, 30-year-old Jyrah Jamard Bringier was arrested Jan. 31 along Hwy. 1 near Klotzville. A narcotics officer reportedly observed a vehicle commit a...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
an17.com

Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
BOGALUSA, LA
wbrz.com

Man found guilty of attempted murder; shot niece in stomach

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested in August for shooting his niece in the stomach was found guilty of attempted murder Monday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Willie London was arrested August 12, 2022. According to reports, London and his niece got in a fight August 5 over London driving drunk.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Six arrested after drug search by Mississippi agents nets marijuana, meth, cocaine and weapons

Mississippi narcotics agents arrested six people and seized marijuana, cocaine, meth and firearms during a drug search Tuesday. On Jan. 31, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Ave. and C C Bryant Dr. in McComb. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 170 grams of Marijuana, approximately 30 grams of Cocaine, approximately 6 grams of Methamphetamines, and three firearms.
MCCOMB, MS
WWL

2 women stabbed after man forces his way into home

BOGALUSA, La. — One woman was stabbed another woman was badly cut in a home invasion according to the Bogalusa Police Department. It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Monday in the 900 block of Mercedes Street in Bogalusa Louisiana. When officers arrived on the scene they called for EMS....
BOGALUSA, LA
wbrz.com

Teenager arrested after shooting, killing woman riding in car with him

HAMMOND - A 19-year-old was arrested for murder after he pulled a gun on two other people in a car and shot one of them, killing her. An officer with the Hammond Police Department was flagged down by a driver Sunday night around 7 p.m. and said that the woman in the car with him had been shot. The woman, identified as 24-year-old Tori Banks, was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Nearly $150K, a pound of fentanyl and 5 guns seized in drug bust; bond set at nearly $1 million

BATON ROUGE - Nearly $150,000 in cash, five guns, a pound of fentanyl and more various drugs were found after deputies executed six search warrants in Baton Rouge. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the search warrants came after DEA agents conducted three controlled buys of drugs from Frank Beauchamp—who is currently out on bond for drug charges.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says

CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
GONZALES, LA

