aircargonews.net
CLIVE points to continued uncertainty in the air cargo market
Industry analyst CLIVE Data Services has said that global air cargo demand continued to fall in January, down 8% year on year, partly the result of an earlier than normal Chinese New Year and partly due to global economic headwinds. The 8% year on year fall in global airfreight demand...
aircargonews.net
IAG Cargo goes big on dinosaur move
IAG Cargo has transported a skeleton cast of the world’s largest known dinosaur from Argentina to the UK. The cast’s journey began in Trelow, Argentina, before being moved to the Argentine capital. It was stored within crates before being shipped across the Atlantic in the bellyhold of two...
aircargonews.net
Korean Air feels impact of cargo demand drop
Seoul, South Korea-headquartered Korean Air is feeling the impact of the drop in global air cargo demand, as reflected in its financial results for the fourth quarter of last year. The airline has reported ‘tentative’ (i.e. non-consolidated) results that show cargo revenue fell by 29% year-on-year to KRW1.5tn ($1.2bn)....
aircargonews.net
Holland-Kaye to leave Heathrow
John Holland-Kaye has informed the Heathrow Airport board of his intention to stand down as the gateway operator’s chief executive this year. He has been at the helm for nine years. In a statement, the board said that it would like to thank Holland-Kaye for his “exceptional leadership since...
aircargonews.net
Mexican cargo operations set to move
Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed the government has struck an agreement with some airlines to shift cargo operations from Benito Juarez International Airport (Mexico City International Airport) to Felipe Angeles International Airport (AFIA) On the president’s official website, a press release on February 1 stated...
