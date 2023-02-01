Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
PM withholding voice detail for political gain: Dutton
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. The government has been accused of deliberately withholding detail on its push to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the constitution for political reasons. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and shadow attorney-general Julian Leeser were briefed by the referendum working group after...
kalkinemedia.com
Bph Energy Says Parties Have Filed Proposed Consent Orders In Federal Court Of Australia
* PARTIES HAVE FILED PROPOSED CONSENT ORDERS IN FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA. * PROPOSED ORDERS SEEK TO END ONGOING LITIGATION CONCERNING PEP 11 WITHOUT NEED FOR A TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
kalkinemedia.com
Brazil senator says he attended election conspiracy meeting with Bolsonaro
BRASILIA (Reuters) -A Brazilian senator said on Thursday that a close ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro tried to persuade the senator to join a conspiracy to overturn the far-right leader's electoral loss last year. Senator Marcos do Val told a news conference that he had been invited to a...
Comments / 0