Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast operating profit may continue to slump in the current quarter, as mass layoffs at the retailer only dent the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, sales growth from its lucrative...
3 penny stocks to keep an eye on amid interest rates hike
Penny stocks have a trade value of less than £1 and a market cap of less than £100 million. But investors are often buoyed by their high risk-reward ratio and tend to explore them during inflationary conditions. With the Bank of England (BoE) raising the interest rates UK...
Marketmind: Communication breakdown
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed, ECB, and BoE have spoken, and the market's message is: We hear you, but we don't believe you. All three raised interest rates as expected this week, said they will act again at upcoming...
LIVE MARKETS-Is Jan payrolls the reality check markets needed?
Main U.S. indexes down, but off lows: Nasdaq off ~0.8%. Utilities weakest S&P 500 sector; energy sole gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. IS JAN PAYROLLS THE REALITY CHECK MARKETS NEEDED? (0951...
EXPLAINER-The Fed says disinflation is welcome. What is that, exactly?
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Financial markets this week latched on to what U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called "most welcome" disinflation, betting it signals the central bank's war on high inflation is nearing an end. Powell in fact used the word 15 times during his 45-minute press conference...
RPT-COLUMN-Wall St rip finds few fans at Miami hedge fund week: McGeever
MIAMI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The mood at the annual 'Miami hedge fund week' gatherings this week was as bright as the winter sunshine, with one notable dark cloud on the 2023 horizon: U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 has just had its first January rise since 2019 - and its...
US STOCKS-Wall St falls as jobs data fans higher rate fears
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) U.S. job growth accelerates in Jan, jobless rate ticks down. (Updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian. Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower...
Oil weakens as market awaits signs of China demand recovery
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.83 a...
S&P cuts two Adani firms' rating to negative from stable
(Reuters) -Credit ratings agency S&P on Friday cut its rating outlook on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Electricity to negative from stable, while peer Moody's warned the recent sell-off in Adani Group's shares could hurt the Indian conglomerate's ability to raise capital. This comes after U.S. short...
LIVE MARKETS-Disinflation? In this economy?
Comm svcs leads S&P 500 sector gainers; energy weakest group. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. DISINFLATION? IN THIS ECONOMY? (1331 EST/1831 GMT) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell threw markets a bone when...
Lazard profit slides 80% as M&A slowdown bites, but outlook improving
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd reported an 80% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as dealmaking slumped, but its chief executive predicted improving market sentiment could revive mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Revenue from Lazard's advisory business slid 34% to $404 million versus a year earlier as transactions...
Czech central bank: alternative scenario would keep interest rates stable for 3 quarters
PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A stable interest rate scenario discussed by the Czech central bank's board on Thursday, as an alternative to baseline outlook seeing a hike, would keep interest rates stable for three quarters, the bank said in a presentation on Friday. Subsequently, the rate path is higher...
How did these three US industrial stocks fare in January?
Raytheon Technologies reported sales of US$ 18.1 billion in Q4 2022. Deere & Company paid a quarterly dividend of US$ 1.20 per share. Union Pacific achieved Q4 2022 operating revenue of US$ 6.2 billion. Industrial stocks are companies that have been in existence for a long time and form the...
After a joint rate surge, central banks start to see the end in sight
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - Global central banks that raced to raise interest rates last year amid soaring inflation are now laying the groundwork in unison for a pause that, while not yet promised, is coming into view for later this year. The shift was couched in different ways when top central...
South Korean shares gain on online platform boost, but end week lower
SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, lifted by online platform operators, but ended the week lower for the first time this year. ** The Korean won weakened but posted its fourth weekly gain, while the benchmark bond yield...
Morgan Stanley wins nod to fully own Chinese fund venture
BEIJING (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley said on Friday its asset management unit has received Chinese regulatory approval to take full ownership of a China mutual fund venture, marking a key step toward broadening its footprint in the world's second-biggest economy. The announcement comes two weeks after JPMorgan received a nod to...
LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq Composite strives for five
Q4 unit labor costs prelim < est; Q4 productivity > est. Euro STOXX 600 index up >1%; ECB, BOE both hike 50 bps. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. NASDAQ COMPOSITE STRIVES FOR...
Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as hiring surges
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need at least two more interest-rate hikes, lifting the benchmark rate to above 5%, to slow an unexpectedly strong labor market seen as contributing to high inflation. That was the betting in financial markets on Friday after the U.S. Labor Department reported...
Alphabet misses Street estimates as ad business slips after pandemic run-up
(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc on Thursday fell short of Wall Street's expectations for quarterly profit and revenue as the Google parent's digital ad business struggled with an economic slowdown that has choked corporate spending and triggered mass layoffs. Shares of Alphabet, were down about 4% in after-hours trading, after losing about...
