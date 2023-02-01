Read full article on original website
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
Oil weakens as market awaits signs of China demand recovery
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.83 a...
LIVE MARKETS-Disinflation? In this economy?
Comm svcs leads S&P 500 sector gainers; energy weakest group. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. DISINFLATION? IN THIS ECONOMY? (1331 EST/1831 GMT) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell threw markets a bone when...
South Korean shares gain on online platform boost, but end week lower
SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, lifted by online platform operators, but ended the week lower for the first time this year. ** The Korean won weakened but posted its fourth weekly gain, while the benchmark bond yield...
Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast operating profit may continue to slump in the current quarter, as mass layoffs at the retailer only dent the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, sales growth from its lucrative...
Coloplast Still Sees FY Reported EBIT Margin Before Special Items At 28-30%
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. * SOLID START IN CHRONIC CARE, WITH STRONG MOMENTUM IN OSTOMY CARE ACROSS REGIONS, EX. CHINA. * IN CONTINENCE CARE, BACKORDERS IN COLLECTING DEVICES CONTINUED TO DETRACT FROM GROWTH, OFFSET BY STRONG GROWTH IN INTERMITTENT CATHETERS PORTFOLIO. * OUTLOOK FY:...
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 03
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: S&P Global January PMI survey on South Africa S&P Global January PMI survey on Kenya S&P Global January PMI survey on Ghana S&P to announce ratings decision on Nigeria GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares turned lower and the dollar regained some of its footing on Friday, as disappointing earnings from U.S. tech giants undermined sentiment ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on South African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand held steady on Thursday, after surging a day earlier when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= weakened slightly on Thursday, as persistent demand for dollars from importers in the oil market weighed on the local currency, traders said. POPE AFRICA CONGO ABUSE Around two dozen activists and sexual abuse victims demonstrated in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital on Thursday across the road from a cathedral where Pope Francis was meeting clergy. POPE AFRICA CONGO Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people in Democratic Republic of Congo to forge a new future without the ethnic rivalry, corruption and distrust that have fuelled so many bloody conflicts in Africa. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator on Thursday started distributing electronic cards to cocoa farmers to help track beans from plantations to their export ports and ensure the growers are paid a guaranteed price for their produce. GHANA MINING South Africa-listed gold miner Gold Fields on Thursday said it is disputing tax payments demanded by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) after an audit and is working with the tax authority to resolve the matter. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe's central bank on Thursday said it will allow exporters, including miners, to keep 75% of their export earnings in foreign currency after the current cap of 60% drew complaints from the industry. AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Thursday that financing is in place to enable construction to begin in earnest on a $1.13 billion deep-water port being developed by Dubai's state-owned port operator DP World. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on.
EXPLAINER-The Fed says disinflation is welcome. What is that, exactly?
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Financial markets this week latched on to what U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called "most welcome" disinflation, betting it signals the central bank's war on high inflation is nearing an end. Powell in fact used the word 15 times during his 45-minute press conference...
Chinese auto sensor maker Hesai to raise up to $171 mln in U.S. IPO
SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese sensor maker Hesai Group is aiming to raise up to $171 million in a U.S initial public offering (IPO), the first major deal by a Chinese company since the country's borders re-opened early last month, according to its regulatory filings. Shanghai-based Hesai, which produces...
US STOCKS-Wall St falls as jobs data fans higher rate fears
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) U.S. job growth accelerates in Jan, jobless rate ticks down. (Updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian. Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower...
Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust Says Entry Into Onshore Facility Agreement
* SEPARATELY UNIT OF SPONSOR ENTERED LOAN AGREEMENT AN UNSECURED INTEREST-BEARING LOAN FOR RMB308 MILLION. * ONSHORE FACILITIES WILL BE USED FOR REFINANCING EXISTING SECURED LOANS DUE IN MARCH 2023. * LOAN OF RMB308 MILLION BEEN GRANTED TO UNIT OF SASSEUR REIT. * CHINA-INCORPORATED UNITS OF CO GRANTED ONSHORE TERM...
Aquila European Renewables Announces Share Buyback Programme For Up To Eur 20 Mln
* AQUILA EUR RENWABLES AQUILA EURO RNW-AERI - DIVIDEND GUIDANCE AND BUYBACK PROGRAMME. * AQUILA EUROPEAN RENEWABLES INCOME FUND- ANNOUNCE A TARGET DIVIDEND OF 5.51 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RELATION TO YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023. * AQUILA EUROPEAN RENEWABLES INCOME FUND PLC - AER BOARD IS ANNOUNCING A...
Marketmind: Communication breakdown
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed, ECB, and BoE have spoken, and the market's message is: We hear you, but we don't believe you. All three raised interest rates as expected this week, said they will act again at upcoming...
Czech central bank: alternative scenario would keep interest rates stable for 3 quarters
PRAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A stable interest rate scenario discussed by the Czech central bank's board on Thursday, as an alternative to baseline outlook seeing a hike, would keep interest rates stable for three quarters, the bank said in a presentation on Friday. Subsequently, the rate path is higher...
Suominen BOD Proposes Dividend Of EUR 0.10 Per Share
* EXPECTS ITS COMPARABLE EBITDA IN 2023 WILL INCREASE FROM 2022. * IN 2022, SUOMINEN'S COMPARABLE EBITDA WAS EUR 15.3 MILLION. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE SHALL BE DISTRIBUTED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
LIVE MARKETS-Is Jan payrolls the reality check markets needed?
Main U.S. indexes down, but off lows: Nasdaq off ~0.8%. Utilities weakest S&P 500 sector; energy sole gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. IS JAN PAYROLLS THE REALITY CHECK MARKETS NEEDED? (0951...
Lazard profit slides 80% as M&A slowdown bites, but outlook improving
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd reported an 80% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as dealmaking slumped, but its chief executive predicted improving market sentiment could revive mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Revenue from Lazard's advisory business slid 34% to $404 million versus a year earlier as transactions...
Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as hiring surges
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need at least two more interest-rate hikes, lifting the benchmark rate to above 5%, to slow an unexpectedly strong labor market seen as contributing to high inflation. That was the betting in financial markets on Friday after the U.S. Labor Department reported...
Tallinna Kaubamaja Subsidiary Has Signed A Letter Of Intent To Become The Retailer Of Skoda In Lithuania
* TKM AUTO SUBSIDIARY OF CO HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO BECOME THE RETAILER OF SKODA IN LITHUANIA Source text: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
After a joint rate surge, central banks start to see the end in sight
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - Global central banks that raced to raise interest rates last year amid soaring inflation are now laying the groundwork in unison for a pause that, while not yet promised, is coming into view for later this year. The shift was couched in different ways when top central...
