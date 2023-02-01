Read full article on original website
Aquila European Renewables Announces Share Buyback Programme For Up To Eur 20 Mln
* AQUILA EUR RENWABLES AQUILA EURO RNW-AERI - DIVIDEND GUIDANCE AND BUYBACK PROGRAMME. * AQUILA EUROPEAN RENEWABLES INCOME FUND- ANNOUNCE A TARGET DIVIDEND OF 5.51 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RELATION TO YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023. * AQUILA EUROPEAN RENEWABLES INCOME FUND PLC - AER BOARD IS ANNOUNCING A...
LIVE MARKETS-Is Jan payrolls the reality check markets needed?
Main U.S. indexes down, but off lows: Nasdaq off ~0.8%. Utilities weakest S&P 500 sector; energy sole gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. IS JAN PAYROLLS THE REALITY CHECK MARKETS NEEDED? (0951...
How did these three US industrial stocks fare in January?
Raytheon Technologies reported sales of US$ 18.1 billion in Q4 2022. Deere & Company paid a quarterly dividend of US$ 1.20 per share. Union Pacific achieved Q4 2022 operating revenue of US$ 6.2 billion. Industrial stocks are companies that have been in existence for a long time and form the...
RPT-COLUMN-Wall St rip finds few fans at Miami hedge fund week: McGeever
MIAMI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The mood at the annual 'Miami hedge fund week' gatherings this week was as bright as the winter sunshine, with one notable dark cloud on the 2023 horizon: U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 has just had its first January rise since 2019 - and its...
US STOCKS-Wall St falls as jobs data fans higher rate fears
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) U.S. job growth accelerates in Jan, jobless rate ticks down. (Updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian. Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower...
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast operating profit may continue to slump in the current quarter, as mass layoffs at the retailer only dent the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, sales growth from its lucrative...
LIVE MARKETS-Disinflation? In this economy?
Comm svcs leads S&P 500 sector gainers; energy weakest group. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. DISINFLATION? IN THIS ECONOMY? (1331 EST/1831 GMT) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell threw markets a bone when...
LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq Composite strives for five
Q4 unit labor costs prelim < est; Q4 productivity > est. Euro STOXX 600 index up >1%; ECB, BOE both hike 50 bps. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. NASDAQ COMPOSITE STRIVES FOR...
South Korean shares gain on online platform boost, but end week lower
SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, lifted by online platform operators, but ended the week lower for the first time this year. ** The Korean won weakened but posted its fourth weekly gain, while the benchmark bond yield...
CONSOL Energy Inc expected to post earnings of $3.41 a share - Earnings Preview
Should you flick through these three artificial intelligence stocks?. * CONSOL Energy Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 7. * The Canonsburg Pennsylvania-based company is expected to report a 8.3% increase in revenue to $520.3 million from $480.63 million a...
Marketmind: Communication breakdown
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed, ECB, and BoE have spoken, and the market's message is: We hear you, but we don't believe you. All three raised interest rates as expected this week, said they will act again at upcoming...
Alphabet misses Street estimates as ad business slips after pandemic run-up
(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc on Thursday fell short of Wall Street's expectations for quarterly profit and revenue as the Google parent's digital ad business struggled with an economic slowdown that has choked corporate spending and triggered mass layoffs. Shares of Alphabet, were down about 4% in after-hours trading, after losing about...
India's Kansai Nerolac posts profit slide as extended monsoon hits demand
BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India's Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd reported a more than 14% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by a monsoon-induced demand slump in its decorative unit. The Japanese Kansai Paint Co Ltd-owned paint maker said consolidated net profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell...
Lazard profit slides 80% as M&A slowdown bites, but outlook improving
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd reported an 80% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as dealmaking slumped, but its chief executive predicted improving market sentiment could revive mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Revenue from Lazard's advisory business slid 34% to $404 million versus a year earlier as transactions...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge
(Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday and touched roughly five-month highs as a more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted equities and Meta Platforms shares soared on rigorous cost controls. The Dow slipped, dragged down by declines in some big healthcare stocks.
S&P cuts two Adani firms' rating to negative from stable
(Reuters) -Credit ratings agency S&P on Friday cut its rating outlook on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Electricity to negative from stable, while peer Moody's warned the recent sell-off in Adani Group's shares could hurt the Indian conglomerate's ability to raise capital. This comes after U.S. short...
Woori Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.85 a share - Earnings Preview
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. * Woori Financial Group Inc is expected to report results on February 7 (estimated). * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Woori Financial Group Inc is for earnings of $1.85 per share. * The one available analyst rating on the...
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 03
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: S&P Global January PMI survey on South Africa S&P Global January PMI survey on Kenya S&P Global January PMI survey on Ghana S&P to announce ratings decision on Nigeria GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares turned lower and the dollar regained some of its footing on Friday, as disappointing earnings from U.S. tech giants undermined sentiment ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on South African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand held steady on Thursday, after surging a day earlier when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= weakened slightly on Thursday, as persistent demand for dollars from importers in the oil market weighed on the local currency, traders said. POPE AFRICA CONGO ABUSE Around two dozen activists and sexual abuse victims demonstrated in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital on Thursday across the road from a cathedral where Pope Francis was meeting clergy. POPE AFRICA CONGO Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people in Democratic Republic of Congo to forge a new future without the ethnic rivalry, corruption and distrust that have fuelled so many bloody conflicts in Africa. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator on Thursday started distributing electronic cards to cocoa farmers to help track beans from plantations to their export ports and ensure the growers are paid a guaranteed price for their produce. GHANA MINING South Africa-listed gold miner Gold Fields on Thursday said it is disputing tax payments demanded by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) after an audit and is working with the tax authority to resolve the matter. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe's central bank on Thursday said it will allow exporters, including miners, to keep 75% of their export earnings in foreign currency after the current cap of 60% drew complaints from the industry. AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Thursday that financing is in place to enable construction to begin in earnest on a $1.13 billion deep-water port being developed by Dubai's state-owned port operator DP World. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on.
Morgan Stanley wins nod to fully own Chinese fund venture
BEIJING (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley said on Friday its asset management unit has received Chinese regulatory approval to take full ownership of a China mutual fund venture, marking a key step toward broadening its footprint in the world's second-biggest economy. The announcement comes two weeks after JPMorgan received a nod to...
