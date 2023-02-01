The first phase of residential development at the Napa Pipe property, representing 79 homes across three blocks, is moving into the city of Napa's public approval process. The city's Planning Commission on Thursday evening is set to decide whether to recommend approving the subdivision — proposed by Brookfield Bay Area Holdings LLC — to the Napa City Council, which is scheduled to consider the project later this month. Should that approval process move forward, construction on the Napa Pipe subdivision is scheduled to begin this year, according to previous Register reporting.

