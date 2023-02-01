Read full article on original website
Developer Bill Gallaher sells Elnoka site, detailing frustrations over Santa Rosa planning process
In 2009, longtime Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher vowed he would see through to the end a housing project on 69 acres off Highway 12 on Santa Rosa’s hilly eastern edge. Several versions of his plans failed to make it to the City Council, languishing in the development pipeline...
Sonoma County’s Costeaux French Bakery hires Jorge Flores as chef
Jorge Flores has been hired chef for Costeaux French Bakery, a Healdsburg-based bakery and restaurant that’s been family owned since 1923. “Jorge was a clearly the right choice for us. We were familiar with his incredible work at Campo Fina,” stated CEO Will Seppi. “His commitment to the community, during the time he served as a board member for Corazon Healdsburg and beyond, is a clear indicator he mirrors our company values.”
Why home prices in these 4 Sonoma County areas are defying Bay Area downward trend
The reality is, homes in only four Sonoma County ZIP codes out of all in the Bay Area saw values increase in the last half of 2022, according to real estate experts. Positive home value growth out of the region’s nine counties came from these ZIP codes, reported Zillow, a Seattle-based housing data research firm:
Sonoma County Library promotes its interim director for role
Erika Thibault is the new director for Sonoma County Library, which spans 12 regional libraries, two community libraries, a mobile library and multiple special collections. “I am delighted to continue working with Erika,” said Deborah Doyle, chair of the organization. “I believe she has the exact balance of experience and skills the library needs. She was clearly the strongest candidate in our nationwide executive search.”
1st Napa Pipe housing subdivision to go before city planners
The first phase of residential development at the Napa Pipe property, representing 79 homes across three blocks, is moving into the city of Napa's public approval process. The city's Planning Commission on Thursday evening is set to decide whether to recommend approving the subdivision — proposed by Brookfield Bay Area Holdings LLC — to the Napa City Council, which is scheduled to consider the project later this month. Should that approval process move forward, construction on the Napa Pipe subdivision is scheduled to begin this year, according to previous Register reporting.
Solano County restaurant company going gourmet with MooYah burgers
A local fast-food restaurant operator with six locations in Solano, Contra Costa and Yolo counties plans to bring gourmet burger chain MooYah Burgers, Fries & Shakes to the North Bay. Fairfield-based Bay Valley Development is set to open the restaurant at 251 Pittman Road in the Cordelia Junction area of...
Sonoma County’s Bricoleur Vineyards adds Bob Cabral as co-winemaker
Bob Cabral, of Bob Cabral Wines, has joined Bricoleur Vineyards’ winemaking team as co-winemaker. The Sonoma County winery is located near Windsor just south of Healdsburg in Russian River Valley. It released its first vintage in 2017. “Since our first vintage of wine in 2017, it has always been...
Total Wine & More plans Santa Rosa store
One of the largest chains of independent wine, beer and spirits stores in the U.S. is planning to open its first North Bay location. An application for tenant improvements was submitted to Santa Rosa for a 22,430-square-foot Total Wine & More store at 2705/2725 Santa Rosa Ave. in south Santa Rosa in April 2022, and in January of this year the application moved to the review phase, according to city records.
Napa Valley’s Theorem Vineyards selects new winemaker
Andy Jones has been hired as winemaker for the Napa Valley’s Theorem Vineyards, a Calistoga winery founded by co-owners Kisha and Jason Itkin. "Andy shares our family's belief that great wine starts in the vineyard," said Kisha Itkin, who also is company president. "His many years of experience with high elevation vineyard sites, his appreciation for soil and block diversity, and his hands off, minimalistic winemaking approach are perfectly aligned with our mission of crafting deeply expressive, vineyard-driven, wines of place."
DoorDash eyes Sonoma County for DashMart everyday-essentials delivery hub
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), a major U.S. player in third-party delivery from restaurants, coffee shops and increasingly grocery and convenience stores, wants to open one of its new delivery hubs in Santa Rosa. An affiliate of the San Francisco-based company leased a 9,380-square-foot former Performance Shoes space at 1993 Santa Rosa...
Lake County’s Shannon Family of Wines hires sales lead for the West
Jill Goodrich is the new West region sales manager for Shannon Family of Wines in Lake County. “We are very excited to have Jill join the Shannon Family in her role as regional sales manager west,” stated Chip Wolf, vice president of sales. “Her previous experience building the A to Z and Hess businesses make her uniquely qualified to take us to the next level in our west region.”
Longtime winemaker at Napa Valley’s Freemark Abbey to retire
Winemaker Ted Edwards has announced his retirement after 42 years from Freemark Abbey in Calistoga. Edwards announced in 2020 he was stepping into a emeritus role and that Kristy Melton would be working with him and take over the winemaker’s role. He began his career as an assistant winemaker...
