Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox8live.com
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Andrew Castillo was found guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old, KCBD reports. After about 25 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Castillo guilty of molesting a young girl in 2018 when she was just 3 years old. He was...
fox8live.com
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV/Gray News) – Two abducted children who were missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a grocery store in Florida Wednesday. Officers with the High Springs Police Department said found a missing 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping in a Winn-Dixie grocery store with disguised identities on Feb. 1.
fox8live.com
Three dead in 24 hours from apparent drug overdose in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish coroner voices concerns after three overdose deaths in the last 24 hours. Since Saturday (Feb. 4) evening, a 39-year-old man in Bush, a 34-year-old man in Pearl River, and a 37-year-old man in Slidell have died from suspected opioid overdoses. Autopsies...
fox8live.com
AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and several Louisiana lawmakers want to address the issue of whether certain books should be restricted in public libraries. Many Louisiana lawmakers are already proposing legislation around the issue. Landry held a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to release...
Comments / 0