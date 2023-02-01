ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alburgh, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV/Gray News) – Two abducted children who were missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a grocery store in Florida Wednesday. Officers with the High Springs Police Department said found a missing 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping in a Winn-Dixie grocery store with disguised identities on Feb. 1.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
fox8live.com

AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and several Louisiana lawmakers want to address the issue of whether certain books should be restricted in public libraries. Many Louisiana lawmakers are already proposing legislation around the issue. Landry held a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to release...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy