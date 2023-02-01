ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lydia De Los Santos
3d ago

I see that all around and worse and the people who are trying to get houseing for the homeless good luck cause half of them don't want the help

mercedcountytimes.com

Residents raise concerns during Town Hall series

If you are interested in the inner-workings of local government, or the reasoning behind certain decisions made on the second floor of the Civic Center, or if you just want to know when the city is going to install that long-awaited street light on your neighborhood corner — the current Merced Town Hall meetings are offering residents some insight and enlightenment.
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Coca-Cola Warehouse Project Faces Opposition

The Fresno Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss approval of a warehouse in the south part of the city, at East and North avenues. Opponents have filed an appeal. Lone Oak Fresno LLC wants to build a 15-acre facility that will house a Coca-Cola bottling plant, as well as office space, and a truck maintenance and wash facility. The area is already zoned for heavy industrial use. Currently, the area is vacant land.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
FRESNO, CA
KQED

Murders Still On The Mind Of Many Residents In Goshen

Families Fear More Violence In Community Of Goshen. As Californians continue to process the series of mass shootings up and down the state, the small community of Goshen in the Central Valley remains shaken by the brutal murders of six family members two weeks ago. Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED. Snowpack...
GOSHEN, CA
GV Wire

Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million

Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

45th annual Crab Feed Saturday to fund this year's Rotary projects

Fans of seafood won’t have to go to the beach this weekend, as the Rotary Club of Hanford hosts its 45th annual Crab Feed. Set for 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Civic Auditorium, 1,300 pounds of fresh Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab will be served at the fundraiser. “It’s...
HANFORD, CA
KTLA

2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead

 Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

New 3200 Seat Church To Officially Open On Thursday In Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The South Valley is getting a new church. The Catholic Diocese of Fresno will celebrate a Mass of Dedication for St. Charles Borromeo. St. Charles church is located at Caldwell Ave. and Akers St. in Visalia. The new church will be the largest parish church...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire in Tower District raised concern among public

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-alarm structure fire caught public attention in Tower District Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fire crews say around 3:35 p.m. they responded to a structure fire on Elizabeth and Fulton streets in Tower District. Initially, the incident was reported as a structure fire, but fire officials say […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre

GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

VUSD combats gang activity with student activities

VISALIA – Less than two weeks after a Goshen family was executed in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting, community leaders and local families gathered to discuss how to curb rising gang activity in Visalia. This collaborative effort came together at a meeting organized by the Visalia...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Cousin of fallen Selma officer pays emotional respect, condolences at memorial

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Many community members, both inside and outside the Selma community, were seen paying their respects to fallen Selma police officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday after investigating a report involving a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine...
SELMA, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Gang members arrested in California shooting that killed 6: sheriff

VISALIA, Calif. - Two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35,...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

