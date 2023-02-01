Read full article on original website
Lydia De Los Santos
3d ago
I see that all around and worse and the people who are trying to get houseing for the homeless good luck cause half of them don't want the help
mercedcountytimes.com
Residents raise concerns during Town Hall series
If you are interested in the inner-workings of local government, or the reasoning behind certain decisions made on the second floor of the Civic Center, or if you just want to know when the city is going to install that long-awaited street light on your neighborhood corner — the current Merced Town Hall meetings are offering residents some insight and enlightenment.
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in Fresno
Volunteers are being sought by the Central California Food Bank to help distribute emergency food relief at its distribution center in Fresno at 4010 East Amendola Drive. The food bank's work can be assisted in various other ways.
ABC30 Central Valley
One million dollars in funding available for small business owners in Fresno
The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation and the City of Fresno are looking to help small business owners who are financially struggling or behind on bills.
GV Wire
Fresno Coca-Cola Warehouse Project Faces Opposition
The Fresno Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss approval of a warehouse in the south part of the city, at East and North avenues. Opponents have filed an appeal. Lone Oak Fresno LLC wants to build a 15-acre facility that will house a Coca-Cola bottling plant, as well as office space, and a truck maintenance and wash facility. The area is already zoned for heavy industrial use. Currently, the area is vacant land.
GV Wire
Bank of America Delivers $1.85 Million in Grants to Fresno and Visalia Nonprofits
Valley nonprofits looking for help might want to strike up a conversation with Bank of America. The nation’s second-largest bank directed $1.85 million in philanthropy to nonprofits and charities in its Fresno-Visalia market in 2022. In addition, Bank of America topped the JUST list of Top 100 U.S. Companies...
Pair of gang members arrested in California massacre of six, including baby
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two reputed gang members were arrested on Friday and charged with murdering six people, including an infant boy and his teenage mother, in a central California farming community last month in what authorities described as a targeted massacre. The two suspects - Angel Joseph Uriate, 35,...
Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
KQED
Murders Still On The Mind Of Many Residents In Goshen
Families Fear More Violence In Community Of Goshen. As Californians continue to process the series of mass shootings up and down the state, the small community of Goshen in the Central Valley remains shaken by the brutal murders of six family members two weeks ago. Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED. Snowpack...
GV Wire
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
Hanford Sentinel
45th annual Crab Feed Saturday to fund this year's Rotary projects
Fans of seafood won’t have to go to the beach this weekend, as the Rotary Club of Hanford hosts its 45th annual Crab Feed. Set for 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Civic Auditorium, 1,300 pounds of fresh Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab will be served at the fundraiser. “It’s...
2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead
Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
KMJ
New 3200 Seat Church To Officially Open On Thursday In Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The South Valley is getting a new church. The Catholic Diocese of Fresno will celebrate a Mass of Dedication for St. Charles Borromeo. St. Charles church is located at Caldwell Ave. and Akers St. in Visalia. The new church will be the largest parish church...
Merced Mini Storage clearing out flooded units
As waters rose quickly in the North Valley two weeks ago, Merced Mini Storage was left completely flooded.
DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
Fire in Tower District raised concern among public
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-alarm structure fire caught public attention in Tower District Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fire crews say around 3:35 p.m. they responded to a structure fire on Elizabeth and Fulton streets in Tower District. Initially, the incident was reported as a structure fire, but fire officials say […]
KMPH.com
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
thesungazette.com
VUSD combats gang activity with student activities
VISALIA – Less than two weeks after a Goshen family was executed in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting, community leaders and local families gathered to discuss how to curb rising gang activity in Visalia. This collaborative effort came together at a meeting organized by the Visalia...
City of Madera seeing increase of fentanyl overdose calls in last few days, police say
The city of Madera is seeing an increase in overdose calls in the last few days according to police.
KMPH.com
Cousin of fallen Selma officer pays emotional respect, condolences at memorial
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Many community members, both inside and outside the Selma community, were seen paying their respects to fallen Selma police officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday after investigating a report involving a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine...
fox10phoenix.com
Gang members arrested in California shooting that killed 6: sheriff
VISALIA, Calif. - Two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35,...
